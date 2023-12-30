8 tips to prevent calluses from weight lifting

If your exercise regimen includes strength training or rowing, you might have observed the development of calluses on your hands.

Although it might not happen quickly, your first instinct may be to remove the calluses on both hands since they are unpleasant.

Calluses and corns, thick and tough layers of skin, develop as a natural defense mechanism against pressure or friction. Typically originating on the hands and fingers or the feet and toes, they represent the skin's adaptive response to protect itself in these areas.

Calluses don't pose a health risk, but if they hurt or you don't like how they appear, they can irritate you.

8 ways to take care of calluses

1) A pumice stone

A pumice stone is a tiny piece of naturally occurring volcanic rock that creates an abrasive surface when rubbed against another object. There are numerous uses for the dust along with particles produced during the grinding process.

Some use it to eliminate bacteria that cause foot odor or to exfoliate skin cells from their feet.

2) Distribute pressure

Reducing pressure and friction on the hands is one of the main ways lifting straps reduces these bumps. By encircling the dumbbell or barbell handle, lifting straps provide a layer of material between the skin and the weight.

By minimizing direct hand-to-surface contact with the equipment's textured or rough surface, this barrier dramatically lowers the friction that causes calluses.

Lifting straps also lessen the chance of callus formation by distributing the strain more equally over the strap and your wrist, thereby preventing excessive pressure on particular hand areas.

3) Stop wearing gloves

You would assume that wearing gloves would be apparent to prevent excessive callus production. However, you would be mistaken. When lifting weights, you should wear something other than gloves.

Although wearing gloves might stop calluses, they would hinder your ability to lift the barbell correctly. The glove's leather gives the bar extra thickness, which makes it harder to hold when deadlifting.

Furthermore, you're not after total callus prevention; you're after some natural protection and strengthening of our hand hide.

4) Moisturize

It is not only ladies who should moisturize their hands. Weightlifters should use it daily. It's crucial to moisturize the rough skin that has developed on your hand.

Coconut oil is said to provide anti-inflammatory and skin-protective qualities to help you maintain strong, healthy hands.

5) Use chalk

Using chalk might help you strengthen your grasp and put less strain on your hands.

Just be careful not to apply too much—too much chalk may raise friction and cause more of these bumps.

6) Exfoliate

Most therapies try to remove or debride extra skin. Using a moisturizing AHA or BHA such as lactic acid is a mild technique to achieve this; amlactin ointment can be used nightly to exfoliate the extra skin chemically.

Once your skin is damp from the shower, you can use an emery board nail file or pumice stone to exfoliate it mechanically.

7) Focus on the technique

Ensuring that you lift weights properly is another strategy to prevent the growth of calluses. Gripping the bar incorrectly might cause your palms to develop deeper calluses that could eventually break and tear.

Even seasoned lifters experience this. Placing the bar across the palms along with fingers alongside the knuckles is the ideal way to grip it since it reduces the possibility of friction leading to these bumps.

If you've always gripped a bar with a different method, consider adopting this approach.

8) Adjust weights accordingly

Although these bumps are a common side effect of weightlifting, your grip style can affect the size and intensity of these bumps.

Larger calluses, which are more susceptible to cracking and tearing, might result from holding the bar incorrectly. Even proficient lifters occasionally mishandle the bar.

For most lifts, holding the bar between your palms and fingers along your knuckles is optimal, even if grasping it in your hands is more stable.

This lessens the possibility of the bar pinching and causing friction, which can cause excruciating calluses.

The fact that these bumps keep your skin from rupturing, cracking, or breaking later on makes them beneficial.

While preventing these bumps is not an absolute requirement, their absence can make your life slightly more comfortable.