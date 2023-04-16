Natural remedies can help alleviate the discomfort of dry and cracked hands, which are a common issue, particularly during colder weather. The use of hand sanitizers, frequent hand washing, and harsh weather conditions can strip the skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry and vulnerable to cracking. However, there are various natural remedies available that can help moisturize and soothe dry or irritated hands.

In this article, we will discuss some of the best natural remedies for cracked hands and how to use them.

Coconut is the best for dry hands.(Image Via Pexels)

Common Natural Remedies for Dry and Cracked Hands

Check out some of the most common remedies for hands that are dry and cracked:

1. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a natural moisturizer that can penetrate deep into the skin and provide long-lasting hydration. To use coconut oil on your hands, simply apply a small amount to your hands and massage it into your skin. You can do this several times a day, especially after washing your hands.

You can also mix coconut oil with other natural ingredients like honey or shea butter to create a hydrating hand cream.

2. Shea butter

Shea butter is another natural ingredient that is excellent for moisturizing dry, cracked hands. It contains vitamins A and E, which help to soothe and nourish the skin. To use shea butter on your hands, simply apply a small amount to your hands and massage it into your skin. You can also mix shea butter with other natural ingredients like coconut oil or essential oils to create a hydrating hand cream.

3. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a natural anti-inflammatory that can help soothe irritated or inflamed skin. It also contains vitamins C and E, which help to moisturize and protect the skin. To use aloe vera on your hands, cut open the aloe vera leaf and squeeze out the gel. Apply the gel to your hands and massage it into your skin. You can do this several times a day, especially after washing your hands.

4. Honey

Honey is a natural humectant and is one of the most effective remedies, which means it helps to retain moisture in the skin. It also contains antioxidants and antibacterial properties, which help to nourish and protect the skin.

To use honey on your hands, mix a small amount of it with coconut oil or shea butter, and apply it to your hands. Massage the mixture into your skin and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water.

5. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a natural exfoliant that can help remove dead skin cells and soothe dry, itchy skin, making it one of the best home remedies.

To use oatmeal on your hands, mix 1/4 cup of oatmeal with enough warm water to form a paste. Apply the paste to your hands and massage it into your skin for 2-3 minutes. Rinse your hands with warm water and pat them dry. You can do this once a week to keep your hands soft and smooth.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil is a natural moisturizer, and it is one of the best remedies that contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help nourish and protect the skin as well as reduce inflammation and redness.

Apply a small amount of olive oil to your hands and massage it into your skin. You can also mix olive oil with other natural ingredients like honey or essential oils to create a hydrating hand cream.

7. Other Popular Methods

In addition to these natural remedies, here are a few other tips you can follow to help prevent dry, cracked hands:

Avoid harsh soaps and hand sanitizers that contain alcohol, as these can dry out the skin.

Wear gloves when doing household chores or working outdoors to protect your hands from the elements.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, which can help keep your skin moisturized from the inside out.

Use a humidifier in your home to add moisture to the air, especially during the colder months.

Natural remedies can be a great way to moisturize and soothe dry, cracked, or irritated hands. Coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, honey, oatmeal, and olive oil are all excellent natural ingredients that can provide hydration and nourishment to the skin. By incorporating these natural products into your daily routine and following a few simple tips, you can keep your hands soft, smooth, and healthy.

So the next time you experience dry or cracked hands, skip the chemical-laden hand cream and opt for natural remedies instead. Your hands (and the environment) will thank you!

