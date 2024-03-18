8-year-old boy in Kentucky dies after consuming fundraiser strawberries

In a recent turn of events in Hopkins County, Kentucky, a local family is grieving the loss of their eight-year-old son who died after eating strawberries from a school fundraiser.

The incident has sparked concerns across the community and prompted a thorough investigation by local authorities.

Tragic allergic reaction linked to fundraiser strawberries

The tragedy unfolded early Friday morning when the Madisonville Police Department received a distressing call about an unresponsive eight-year-old boy. Despite efforts by emergency services, the young boy tragically died shortly after being taken to the emergency room.

The family told the cops that their kid had strawberries from a school sale the night before. Soon after eating the berries, the kid started to break out with a rash, a red flag that he might be having an allergic reaction. They tried to get ahead of it by giving him Benadryl and a bath to reduce his symptoms.

But, the rash stuck around, so near about 10:30 that night, they rushed him to the ER. A few hours down the line, they thought he was alright and took him back home. Then comes the real tough part—the next morning, they go to get him up for school and he's not waking up.

While the police were digging into what went down at the ER, they heard that some other people had also been admitted to the hospital after munching on strawberries they got from the same fundraiser. The young boy was dealing with rashes which indeed was pointing the finger at those berries as the likely troublemakers.

Police investigation reveals multiple cases

To ensure public safety, police recommended that community members dispose of any strawberries purchased from the fundraiser, which were distributed to support athletics at Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central High School.

After hearing about what had happened, the health department didn't waste any time. They scooped up some of those strawberries to get them checked out at the state lab. They're trying to nail down if it was the berries that set off the allergic reaction, or if something else was messing things up.

Coroner Dennis Mayfield indicated that preliminary findings suggest the boy's death was an isolated incident resulting from an allergic reaction. However, final conclusions are awaiting the results of further tests.

It's important to note that rumors of drug contamination, specifically fentanyl, were quickly dispelled. Madisonville Police Department Mayor Jason McKnight assured the public:

"As of right now, we have no reason to believe that fentanyl or any other type of narcotic is involved in this."

According to health officials, the fundraiser involved a large distribution, with 443 flats of strawberries distributed by North and 535 flats by Central. The berries were provided by Juicy Fruit LLC and sourced from Southern Grown and Sizemore Farms.

As the community navigates this challenging time, healthcare providers have been overwhelmed with inquiries from concerned individuals who have consumed the strawberries. Health officials urge those who are not experiencing symptoms to consult with their doctor and allow medical professionals to manage the situation effectively.

The health department has committed to keeping the public updated on any new developments in the investigation. Meanwhile, Mayor McKnight has called for respect and space for the grieving family, reminding the community that the tragedy's heart is the loss of a young life.