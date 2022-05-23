9 Best Beach Exercises for a Fun Beach Workout

Working out on the beach is more relaxing and fulfilling than lifting weights in the gym. Beach exercises are quite beneficial if you know which workouts to do.Before you understand the benefits of beach workouts, let’s dive into the types of exercises you should try.

9 best beach exercises to try

1) Sprints

One of the best places to go for a run or a sprint is the beach. Running on the sand works your quads and hamstrings and helps make the muscles stronger.

2) Squats

Another great exercise for the legs is squats. You can do this on the beach, and it’ll help you make your quads stronger. Since it’s on the beach, the wet sand will provide a stable ground for the exercise.

3) Push-ups

One of the best beach exercises for the upper body is the push up. However, you should try this on wet stand to get a stable surface. Moreover, you can use a towel or a mat to prevent sand from sticking to your palms.

4) Planks

If you’re looking for a beach exercise to work on the core muscles, it should be planks. You can do them without completely lying on the sand, yet have a comfortable surface to place your forearms and toes on.

5) Bear crawls

Bear crawls work your entire body. When you do it on the sand, it requires more effort, which means your body burns more calories for the extra burst of energy.

6) Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks is a great beach exercise that improves endurance while acting as a calorie-burning exercise throughout. In fact, this is one of the exercises that you should definitely incorporate in your daily warm-up routine when you’re at the gym.

7) Walking lunges

Doing lunges on the sand can help make your legs stronger. The more you do it, the better it will be for your quads and hamstrings. Considering you’ll be doing it on the beach, it’ll help with burning some extra calories.

8) Spider walks

Like bear crawls, spider walks are an extremely good way to burn calories and might be an interesting addition to a monotonous workout routine.

9) Cardio routines

When doing the best beach exercises, it’s a good way to mix various exercises such as squats, bear crawls, jumping jacks, and others to create a cardio routine. You can use a fitness tracker to measure the approximate number of calories burned.

Benefits of doing beach exercises

Ideal location for plyometric training: The sand offers the kind of surface that can protect you during explosive and high intensity workouts. This helps in making you stable and stronger while minimizing muscle soreness.

Improves endurance: When you do beach exercises, you need to put in more effort than you do at the gym. As a result, your body needs to constantly improve its endurance to keep up with the extra effort.

A fresh change of pace: If you usually workout at the gym, indulging in beach exercises is a fresh change. This will help you in feeling energized and motivated and help you feel the same when you return to the gym afterwards.

Clears the mind: The beach offers fresh, unpolluted air, which ultimately helps you workout better. The better you workout, the clearer your mind will be. In fact, beach exercises are calming and thus help improve physical health as well as mental health.

Bottom line

If you’re an adrenaline junkie, you must try beach exercises at least once. With time, you can incorporate them into your weekly workout routine once you start enjoying it.

However, such exercises are done directly under the sun, which means that once you’re done, you have to cool down by doing stretches. This will help in protecting your heart health by bringing down your heart rate steadily. Additionally, keep yourself constantly hydrated even if you do not feel thirsty. Do not forget to apply sunscreen. Finally, always stop immediately if you feel dizzy or nauseous and seek medical attention if required.

