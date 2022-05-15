6 Best Ways to Run Safely on Sand without Getting Hurt

If you like running, you should try doing that on sand. There will be times when you jog your way to the beach and enjoy the fresh air with a good run. In times like these, it is of utmost importance to know a few pointers that will keep you safe while running on unpredictable sandy surfaces.

6 ways to run safely on sand

The reason why running on sand is different is because the sand is softer than the ground. Therefore, there is a difference in the shock absorption.

1) Find the correct shoes

First, find the right pair of shoes. While there isn’t a specific type dedicated to running on the beach, you should find shoes with a thicker sole. Reason being, sand often has shells and other objects that can pierce through your footwear. Your first priority should be to protect your feet before moving to other precautions.

2) Find a beach with a level surface

Your focus should be to reduce the stress on your hips and knees when running on sand. Therefore, running on a flat surface will enable you to do that as opposed to running on an angled surface.

Additionally, running on an angled surface increases the chances of you losing balance and injuring yourself. As mentioned, the sand is a softer surface than the ground, which means keeping a steady balance isn't as easy but of utmost importance.

3) Moderate your pace

When you start running on sand, your muscles will not be able to perform the same way they do on solid ground. Ideally, you should start off slow, allowing the muscles and joints to get used to the softer surface before picking up pace.

Running on sand increases your heart rate more than running on solid ground, and moderating your pace will help reduce the stress on your heart.

4) Hydration

You need to hydrate your body if you want to keep it moving. Now, when you are running on sand, your body is putting in the extra effort to push itself on a softer surface. As a result, it needs to be hydrated constantly to keep itself going. Keep drinking water at intervals even if you do not feel thirsty.

5) Warm-up

Stretch your legs, warm-up your quads and hamstrings, and get the blood flowing before beginning your run. This will help to prevent muscle pulls or strain.

6) Take your time before running barefoot

Running barefoot in the sand can help with increasing strength, but it shouldn’t be the first thing you do. Start running on the sand with shoes, and slowly ease into running barefoot. One of the reasons for this is to protect your joints such as ankles and knees from taking immense pressure on the first day. Again, when running on sand barefoot, look out for sharp objects.

Tips to remember when running on sand

Start on wet sand: Slightly wet sand allows for a more stable surface than dry sand. You will have a better balance due to the firm surface. As you become comfortable with running on wet sand, move on to dry sand.

Protecting your skin: Running on the beach usually means running under the sun. You should apply sunscreen before going for a run to protect your skin from the intensity of the sun rays.

Alternate between running and jogging: As mentioned above, running on the sand means putting more pressure on your joints. To protect yourself from post-run soreness, you should alternate between running and jogging. This gives you time to recover before pushing through again.

What are the benefits of running on sand?

Good for your core

When you run on sand, the surface shifts every time you land. This results in your core muscles engaging themselves and providing you with the required stability and balance.

Strengthens the smaller muscles

Smaller muscles around the ankles, such as tendons and ligaments, are constantly working to protect the ankle. This results in the smaller muscles steadily strengthening themselves the more you run on sand.

Burns significant calories

When you run on sand, there is a larger resistance at work. This means that the muscles have to work harder to push through during the run. Now, excess energy is required for excess effort. By supplying the body with extra energy, the body burns more calories and fat, which may lead to weight loss.

Bottom line

Now that you know how to safely run on sand and the precautions to take, go ahead and try easing yourself into it one day at a time. However, always keep in mind that your body will let you know when it needs to stop. If you feel discomfort or pain, do not ignore it and consult your doctor immediately.

