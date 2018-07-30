Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
9 Super Easy Exercises For Office To Get Energized And Refreshed!

Malavika Kanoria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    30 Jul 2018, 10:18 IST

We all want to get fit. Some of us manage with our tight office schedule, while the rest just dream about working out. However, did people ever tell you about how you could actually do a quick workout in office?

Yes, office workouts are a thing. Obviously, no machines and all, but your body weight comes in handy. And it works! It works wonders! Just adding a brief activity period to your daily routine can help you lose more than 250-300 calories per day.

First, let us take note of a few workout tips that we can do just by simply sitting on our office chair.

1.    Neck rotation: simply rotate your neck in a way that first, your chin touches your chest, then your left ear touches you left shoulder, then your head hangs back and lastly your right ear touches you right shoulder. This is one rotation. Do a few of these and repeat for the opposite direction.

2.    Shrug: Raise your shoulders upwards and hold for about 3 seconds. Keep your back straight. Drop it back and then repeat.

3.    Knee Tucks: Bend your knee and lift one leg up. Pull it towards your chest with the help of your hands. Hold for 4 seconds and relax. Repeat for the other leg.

Apart from these, you MAY increase the number of basic stretches you do. These will not help you lose weight but will definitely help you increase your flexibility and mobility.

Other advanced level exercises that you can invest your time in are mentioned below. These exercises will help you lose weight and increase your fitness level.

1. Stationary Running: This is a super easy exercise and as the name suggests, you need to run or jog but at one place. Stand in an area, which has sufficient space. Set a timer and start jogging. Do not stop in the middle and maintain a good speed. 

Also, read 6 Explosive Home Workouts To Hit Every Muscle.



