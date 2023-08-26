A 7-day workout routine of calisthenics for women

Calisthenics for women gained immense popularity with the coming age of social media. There are plenty of fitness influencers who are promoting calisthenics workouts as they are quite convenient, mostly don't require weights, and are pretty effective as well.

Women have always been actively involved in sports and fitness as they never lost a chance to explore any athletic field on this planet. Just like that, calisthenics for women is yet another involvement in a demanding fitness regime resulting in increased power and strength of the overall body.

Calisthenics workouts focused on building power and simultaneously controlling it. The bodyweight exercises are simply an interaction between you and your body where you get to know the limits your body can push through.

Calisthenics for women: 7-day routine

Calisthenics for women (Image via Getty Images)

Day 1: Upper body strength

Push-ups:

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body by bending your elbows, and keeping your back straight.

Push back up to the starting position.

Do 3 sets of 8-10 reps.

Plank:

Begin in a push-up position but with your weight on your forearms.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core.

Hold this position for 30-60 seconds.

Repeat for 3 sets.

Dips (using parallel bars or a sturdy chair):

Place your hands on parallel bars or the edge of a sturdy chair, fingers pointing forward.

Lower your body by bending your elbows, then push back up.

Keep your feet on the ground or extend your legs for added difficulty.

Do 3 sets of 8-10 reps.

Bodyweight rows (using a horizontal bar or TRX straps):

Calisthenics for women (Image via Getty Images)

Hang from a horizontal bar or hold TRX straps with your body at an angle.

Pull your chest up towards the bar or handles, keeping your body in a straight line.

Lower yourself back down.

Perform 3 sets of 8-10 reps.

Day 2: Lower body strength

Bodyweight squats:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back.

Keep your chest up and back straight.

Return to the starting position.

Do 3 sets of 10-12 reps.

Lunges:

Step forward with one leg and lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Push back up and return to the starting position.

Repeat with the other leg.

Perform 3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg.

Glute bridges:

Calisthenics for women (Image via Getty Images)

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground.

Lift your hips off the ground, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Lower your hips back down.

Do 3 sets of 12-15 reps.

Wall sits:

Stand with your back against a wall and lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the ground.

Hold this position for 30-60 seconds.

Repeat for 3 sets.

Day 3: Cardio and core

Jumping jacks:

Start with your feet together and arms at your sides.

Jump while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead.

Jump back to the starting position.

Do 3 sets of 30 seconds.

High knees:

Calisthenics for women (Image via Getty Images)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Alternate lifting your knees as high as possible while jogging in place.

Do 3 sets of 30 seconds.

Bicycle crunches:

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and knees bent.

Lift your shoulders off the ground and bring your left elbow to your right knee while extending your left leg.

Repeat on the other side.

Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps per side.

Day 4-5-6

The 4th day of the week is settled for active recovery, so you are getting a rest day.

The 5th day will be the same as Day 1.

The 6th day will be the same as Day 2.

Day 7: Flexibility and active recovery

Calisthenics for women (Image via Getty Images)

Yoga or stretching routine: Follow a yoga routine or perform stretches to work on flexibility and focus on stretching all major muscle groups for 20-30 minutes.

Light walk or easy bike ride: Go for a 20-30 minute walk or bike ride at a relaxed pace to promote recovery and reduce muscle soreness.

Now that you have gotten your guide for a 7-day calisthenics workout, it won't take much to get started with it. Try to push yourself as much as possible but also remember to listen to your body. Along with everything follow a proper diet and provide enough rest to your body for recovery.