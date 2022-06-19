A Beginner's Guide to Setting Exercise and Weight Loss Goals

Setting acceptable and attainable goals is the first step in your weight loss quest. You want to lose weight as soon as possible, but that may not be the healthiest option.

We are all aware that exercising is good for the body. It has been shown to have health advantages and is likely one of the most effective tools for combating obesity, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other chronic disorders.

At the same time, putting that into practice might be difficult. There are so many diverse suggestions for what types of things to do and how often to do them that things can get overwhelming.

However, if you find an exercise that you enjoy – be it strength training, pilates or aerobic home workouts (or working towards an aesthetic objective with exercises for a bigger butt, for example) - it can be easier to fit that into your week.

Want to achieve your weight loss goals? Here are some useful tips

To help you out with your weight loss journey, here's a beginner’s guide to help you start with exercises:

1) SMART goals

You need goals that can genuinely work for you if you want to see results - goals that are SMART.

S: Smart

M: Measurable

A: Attainable

R: Relevant

T: Timely

Weight loss is wonderful, but you can also set useful goals to help you live a better life. If you struggle to go up the stairs, for example, you can establish a goal to do it without getting out of breath. Alternatively, you can set a goal of lowering your cholesterol level by making dietary adjustments.

2) Create your plan

Once you've established your objectives, the next stage is to determine how you'll achieve them. You might be shocked at how much effort it takes every dau to achieve your objectives. Your body might also be unprepared for the amount of activity you require.

Prepare ahead of time. Pack a lunch; bring your gym clothes, and so forth. Plan workouts that you know you'll be able to finish, and provide yourself with motivation to keep going, such as working out together with friends or family and rewarding yourself.

3) Total body workout

The purpose is straightforward: to shred fat. Total body workouts are the most effective approach to accomplish that. These workouts concentrate on overall exhaustion (your heart is racing) rather than local weariness (no single body region will ever feel 'enough').

4) Single arm, single leg movements

Incorporate single-arm and single-leg motions, whenever possible. (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Incorporate single-arm and single-leg motions whenever possible to boost fat-burning. There should be more reps and 'metabolic stress' as a result of that (aka fat-burning).

Use a weight that allows you to complete the specified number of reps. As you advance through each phase, you'll gain strength and be able to increase the weights when the rep ranges get too easy.

5) Push up your goals gradually

Set your weight loss goals, and make newer ones bit by bit. (Image via Unsplash/Alora Griffiths)

Weight loss is often more difficult and time-consuming than most people believe. Move ahead in your weight-loss journey bit by bit. Increase the weight or number of reps gradually. The less burden your body needs to move, the fewer calories it burns.

The closer you get to your objective, the more difficult it gets to achieving it. There could be many reasons why you aren't achieving weight loss goals. Being aware of such traps can help you avoid or manage them if and when they do occur.

6) Celebrate small wins

Reward yourself on small achievements and accomplishments. (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

When you exceed your calorie goal, increase your activity count or simply achieve both during a week, that's progress to be proud of. Find ways to celebrate important accomplishments each week, regardless of whether you lose weight, to keep your motivation up.

Reward yourself with something other than food, such as new gym clothes or a fun weekend activity.

Key Takeaway

Keep in mind that having a healthy body is a way of life. If you want to lose weight in the long term, it's not enough to eat less and exercise for a few weeks.

Assess any obstacles that have previously kept you from forming healthy habits to devise tactics for progressively changing them and learning how to overcome them.

There will always be hurdles; weight loss isn't a straight path. After any hiccups, start over. Remember that if you want to change your lifestyle, that won't happen overnight or all at once. Not perfection, but progress.

The type of workout you undertake, including for weight loss, is determined by your fitness level and what you enjoy doing. The workout you will do regularly is the one that will burn the most calories. Most importantly, include physical activity in your daily routine for the sake of your health, not just to burn calories.

So, even if you're trying to burn fat and lose inches around your waistline, keep in mind that exercise is much more than just a way to lose weight.

