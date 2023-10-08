A Break Down of Thought Disorders and Signs of Recognition

Humans have a complex mind, and thought disorders are one of the conditions that can severely affect it. Surprisingly, it is much more common than what we can imagine.

While these disorders may be challenging for the person facing it, they also make us think of the magnificent diversity of the human psyche. The psyche is our complete mind and how it operates, and sometimes, there can be disruptions that create havoc in our minds.

Our thoughts can bring about intense distress. (Image via Vecteezy/ AITTHIPHONG KHON)

What Is a Thought Disorder?

What is a thought disorder? Can it cause dysfunction in our everyday life? (Image via Pexels/ Darya Sannikova)

Thought disorder, also referred to as formal thought disorder, is a disorder which impacts the structure, organization, as well as content of an individual's thought process. By changing the way we think, it causes confusion in the manner ideas are associated and expressed.

This is typically connected with multiple mental health issues, mostly signs of schizophrenia, but it may also occur in other conditions such as schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder.

What Are the Signs of a Thought Disorder?

How do you recognize this condition? (Image via Pexels/ Masha Raymers)

Thought disorder symptoms can have varying features. Identification of thought dysfunction can get challenging, as it typically manifests itself in a subtle manner and may also differ in intensity. Generally, imagine this condition to add or delete something from your thought process.

For instance, adding thoughts to your process, which are completely unrelated or make no sense can be considered positive symptoms. The word "positive" does not mean good, but rather an additional and atypical symptom. Sometimes, you may experience a deficiency in your thought process.

What Are the Types of Thought Disorders?

Are there specific types? (Image via Pexels/ Anete Lusina)

Interstingly, the signs may exist as independent conditions or as symptoms of other mental health issues. The common types of thought dysfunctions to look out for are:

1. Incoherence

People with this condition can communicate in a manner that is hard to comprehend. Their sentences may not be logically pleasing that makes conversations disjointed and difficult to follow. Please note that this is different from experiencing language or grammar difficulties.

2. Tangential Thinking

Tangential thinking is another type of thought dysfunction. It includes going off on tangents while conversing, changing course from the topic of importance without the intention of returning back. The person may go into endless discussions with no coherence or a common point.

3. Loose Associations

All these types have an unnatural touch to them. (image via Pexels/ Khoa)

Thought dysfunctions can result in loose associations, in which an idea flows into another without any logical basis. This can cause jumbled as well as meaningless speech.

4. Neologisms

Individuals with neologisms may start inventing new words or make use of words in an unconventional manner that maks their language appear unfamiliar or mysterious. This is a rare condition, particularly noticeable in a psychotic break.

5. Clanging

Clanging is the habit of selecting words based on the way they sound in place of their meaning. Basically, how the words sound makes an individual's thought process. For instance, "I went up the hill, to catch Jill, and did not stop until."

6. Perseveration

Perseveration consists of individuals excessively repeating ideas, words, or phrases, which can come across as annoying to many. This can also make communicating difficult. This is often seen in children with autism, since they experience a deficiency in communication.

Thought disorders helps us in gaining valuable insight into the complex nature of the human mind. They often disrupt/ distort the typical flow of language as well as thoughts.

However, keep in mind that timely recognition of the symptoms of thought disorder is most crucial for early intervention and necessary treatment planning.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

