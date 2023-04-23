A guide to treating and avoiding skin peeling

Skin peeling is a common condition where the top layer of skin, or epidermis, begins to flake off. That can happen for a variety of reasons, including exposure to sun, dryness, medical conditions and infections.

Some common causes of peeling include sunburn, eczema, psoriasis, fungal infections and medications. Moreover, exposure to certain chemicals or irritants can also cause peeling.

Treatment depends on the cause. In some cases, simply moisturizing the skin and avoiding irritants can help. In other cases, medication or other treatments may be necessary. For example, if the skin peeling is due to a fungal infection, antifungal medication may be prescribed.

If you experience peeling but are unsure of the cause or if it's accompanied by other symptoms, it's important to consult a healthcare professional.

Common causes of skin peeling

Peeling can be caused by a variety of factors. Some common causes of skin peeling include:

Sunburn

Overexposure to the sun can cause skin damage, including sunburn, which can result in the condition.

Dry skin

When the skin becomes excessively dry, it can become flaky and peel off.

Eczema

Eczema is a chronic skin condition that can cause dry, itchy, and inflamed skin that may peel off.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that causes skin cells to build up rapidly, leading to thick, scaly patches of skin that can peel off.

Fungal infections

Fungal infections, like ringworms, athletes' feet, and jock itch, can cause skin peeling.

Allergic reactions

Allergic reactions to certain substances, like cosmetics, soaps and detergents, can cause skin irritation and peeling.

Medications

Some medications can cause the condition as a side effect.

Burns

Burns, from heat or chemicals, can cause the skin to peel off.

Genetic disorders

Certain genetic disorders, like ichthyosis, can cause excessive skin dryness and peeling.

How to heal skin peeling?

The treatment for the condition depends on the underlying cause. Here are some general tips that may help heal peeling:

Moisturize

Keeping the affected area moisturized can help prevent further skin peeling. Choose a moisturizer that's gentle and free from irritants.

Avoid irritants

Try to avoid anything that can irritate the skin, like harsh soaps, detergents and cosmetics.

Cool compresses

Applying cool compresses to the affected area can help soothe the skin and reduce inflammation.

Oatmeal baths

Taking an oatmeal bath can help soothe irritated skin and promote healing. Simply add colloidal oatmeal to a warm bath, and soak for 15-20 minutes.

Hydrocortisone cream

Over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream can help relieve itching and inflammation.

Antifungal creams

If the peeling is caused by a fungal infection, an antifungal cream may be necessary to treat the underlying cause.

Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated can help promote healthy skin and prevent dryness.

How to avoid peeling?

Moisturize regularly

Keeping the skin well-moisturized can help prevent dryness and flakiness, which can lead to skin peeling.

Avoid irritants

Avoid using harsh soaps, detergents and cosmetics that can irritate the skin.

Protect skin from sun

Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before going outside, and wear protective clothing and hats to shield the skin from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.

Be gentle with your skin

Avoid excessive scrubbing or exfoliating, which can irritate and damage the skin.

Use mild skincare products

Use gentle skincare products that are free from irritants, fragrances and harsh chemicals.

Manage underlying medical conditions

If you have a medical condition, like eczema or psoriasis, work with your healthcare provider to manage your symptoms and prevent the peeling of skin.

