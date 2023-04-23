A guide to treating and avoiding skin peeling

Skin peeling is a common condition where the top layer of skin, or epidermis, begins to flake off. That can happen for a variety of reasons, including exposure to sun, dryness, medical conditions and infections.
Some common causes of peeling include sunburn, eczema, psoriasis, fungal infections and medications. Moreover, exposure to certain chemicals or irritants can also cause peeling.
Treatment depends on the cause. In some cases, simply moisturizing the skin and avoiding irritants can help. In other cases, medication or other treatments may be necessary. For example, if the skin peeling is due to a fungal infection, antifungal medication may be prescribed.
If you experience peeling but are unsure of the cause or if it's accompanied by other symptoms, it's important to consult a healthcare professional.
Common causes of skin peeling
Peeling can be caused by a variety of factors. Some common causes of skin peeling include:
Sunburn
Overexposure to the sun can cause skin damage, including sunburn, which can result in the condition.
Dry skin
When the skin becomes excessively dry, it can become flaky and peel off.
Eczema
Eczema is a chronic skin condition that can cause dry, itchy, and inflamed skin that may peel off.
Psoriasis
Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that causes skin cells to build up rapidly, leading to thick, scaly patches of skin that can peel off.
Fungal infections
Fungal infections, like ringworms, athletes' feet, and jock itch, can cause skin peeling.
Allergic reactions
Allergic reactions to certain substances, like cosmetics, soaps and detergents, can cause skin irritation and peeling.
Medications
Some medications can cause the condition as a side effect.
Burns
Burns, from heat or chemicals, can cause the skin to peel off.
Genetic disorders
Certain genetic disorders, like ichthyosis, can cause excessive skin dryness and peeling.
How to heal skin peeling?
The treatment for the condition depends on the underlying cause. Here are some general tips that may help heal peeling:
Moisturize
Keeping the affected area moisturized can help prevent further skin peeling. Choose a moisturizer that's gentle and free from irritants.
Avoid irritants
Try to avoid anything that can irritate the skin, like harsh soaps, detergents and cosmetics.
Cool compresses
Applying cool compresses to the affected area can help soothe the skin and reduce inflammation.
Oatmeal baths
Taking an oatmeal bath can help soothe irritated skin and promote healing. Simply add colloidal oatmeal to a warm bath, and soak for 15-20 minutes.
Hydrocortisone cream
Over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream can help relieve itching and inflammation.
Antifungal creams
If the peeling is caused by a fungal infection, an antifungal cream may be necessary to treat the underlying cause.
Drink plenty of water
Staying hydrated can help promote healthy skin and prevent dryness.
How to avoid peeling?
Moisturize regularly
Keeping the skin well-moisturized can help prevent dryness and flakiness, which can lead to skin peeling.
Avoid irritants
Avoid using harsh soaps, detergents and cosmetics that can irritate the skin.
Protect skin from sun
Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before going outside, and wear protective clothing and hats to shield the skin from the sun's harmful UV rays.
Stay hydrated
Drink plenty of water to keep the skin hydrated and healthy.
Be gentle with your skin
Avoid excessive scrubbing or exfoliating, which can irritate and damage the skin.
Use mild skincare products
Use gentle skincare products that are free from irritants, fragrances and harsh chemicals.
Manage underlying medical conditions
If you have a medical condition, like eczema or psoriasis, work with your healthcare provider to manage your symptoms and prevent the peeling of skin.