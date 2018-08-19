A Low Carb Diet Plan For Those Who Want To Lose Weight

A low carbs diet is all about reducing the carbohydrates you consume in a day. This is not limited to just junks but also looks into fruits, vegetables and grains that contain carbohydrates. This diet not only helps in losing weight but also helps in managing diabetes and cholesterol and other health indices.

A low carbs diet includes food items like fish, eggs, high-fat dairy, healthy oils, vegetables and fruits and reduces the consumption of food items like wheat, sugar, processed foods etc.

Here are some facts about a low carbs diet:

1. A low carb diet is not suitable for everyone. Low carbs help manage certain conditions like obesity, high blood sugar, PCOS etc. but that does not mean that this diet will be beneficial to you. You must speak to your dietician before you choose to follow this diet.

2. There are different kinds of carbs, some are needed by your body while others are not. Read the labels and do your research. Carbs found in fruits and vegetables are healthy while those found in soda and candies are not good for you at all. Understand the difference between complex and simple carbs before completely giving up on a certain food group.

3. Because this diet is a new ball game altogether, you might take some time to adjust to it. There can be some side effects, which will probably take a week to subside, and if it doesn’t, speak to your dietician to know what you must do next.

4. Only following a low carb diet will not help you lose weight. Exercising is a must!

Let us now look into a low carb diet plan that you must follow to lose weight:

Breakfast

1. Omelet with vegetables, use coconut oil or butter.

2. Smoothie made out of coconut milk, almonds, choice of berries and some protein powder.

3. Make a strawberry smoothie out of coconut milk, strawberries, lime-juice and vanilla extract.

4. Greek yoghurt with almonds and coconut.

5. A bowl of oatmeal with a banana.

6. A bowl of poha or upma.

