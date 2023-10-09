A perfect guide to follow Patrick Bateman's skincare routine

As far as Patrick Bateman's sharp features and instincts are concerned, it is mainly due to his morning skincare routine. His extreme dedication to his morning skincare routine in American Psycho serves as a stark and exaggerated reminder of the importance society places on appearances and grooming.

Moreover, a skincare routine can be a form of self-care, allowing individuals to dedicate time to themselves amidst busy lives. It can be a calming and ritualistic practice that encourages self-appreciation and mindfulness.

Unlike Patrick Bateman, one should prioritize genuine self-care over obsessive vanity. Skincare should enhance well-being rather than define self-worth, recognizing that beauty comes in diverse forms beyond superficial appearances.

Patrick Bateman's morning skincare routine

Patrick Bateman's skincare routine (Image via Lionsgate)

As it has become one of the most important movies of the generation, people are trying quite hard to fit into the picture of the illusionary psychopath. Here is how you can have fine and clear skin, just like Patrick Bateman.

1. Cold Face Mask for Puffy Eyes

Product: A chilling face mask designed to reduce puffiness and invigorate the skin. Because even your eyes need to chill out after a long night of plotting mergers and acquisitions.

How to Use: Place the cold face mask in the refrigerator for a refreshing chill. After applying your eye cream, don the mask and relax for a few minutes. Pretend you're icing down your emotions after another intense board meeting.

2. Cleanser

Product: A water-activated gel cleanser. This cleanser should be so activated that it's ready to start a financial revolution.

How to Use: Apply the cleanser to your face, massaging it in gentle, circular motions. Pretend your face is a high-stakes deal, and you're sealing it with every rub.

3. Exfoliating Scrub

Patrick Bateman's skincare routine (Image via Lionsgate)

Product: An exfoliating scrub with tiny eucalyptus beads. These beads are so small they're basically the Wall Street bonuses of skincare.

How to Use: Use the scrub two to three times a week. Apply it as if you're erasing insider trading records - with precision and determination.

4. Toner

Product: A toner with glycolic acid. Glycolic acid - because even your skin needs a little hostile takeover.

How to Use: After cleansing, apply toner evenly using a cotton pad. Imagine you're balancing your skin's stock portfolio.

4. Moisturizer with SPF

Product: A moisturizer with SPF 30 - because your skin deserves a solid hedge against UV rays.

How to Use: Apply the moisturizer generously, covering your face like you're protecting your precious assets in a hostile market.

5. Eye Cream

Patrick Bateman's skincare routine (Image via Lionsgate)

Product: An eye cream for reducing puffiness and dark circles. Because even your eyes should look sharp during hostile takeovers.

How to Use: Gently pat the cream around your eyes as if you're sealing confidential documents.

6. Sunscreen

Product: A high-quality sunscreen. Sunscreen - your last line of defense against the hostile forces of UV rays.

How to Use: Apply sunscreen liberally, ensuring complete coverage. Pretend you're creating a sunscreen fortress to protect your skin from the sun's financial meltdown.

7. Aftershave Lotion

Product: Aftershave lotion with a hint of musk and a subtle undertone of rainwater. Because nothing says 'I'm a refined sociopath like the scent of musk and rainwater.

How to Use: After shaving (or pretending to shave), apply the aftershave lotion sparingly. Imagine you're sealing a deal with a firm handshake, but it's your face doing the talking.

8. Face Pack for That Flawless Finish

Patrick Bateman's skincare routine (Image via Lionsgate)

Product: A luxurious face pack infused with rare minerals and a hint of Wall Street charm. Because your face should be as polished as your stock portfolio.

How to Use: Apply the face pack evenly to your skin, making sure to cover every square inch of your face. Think of it as a high-stakes game of facial Tetris.

Now you can now follow Patrick Bateman's skincare routine to get the flawless complexion and the dripping sharpness.