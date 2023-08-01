8 home-made face packs to beat sun tan and get brighter skin 

Receiving adequate sunlight during the day is extremely beneficial for the skin. However, soaking in the sun for too long during the daytime can cause sun tanning.

Although there are products available that are targeted to deal with the issue, owing to their exorbitant price, they're not accessible to all. Moreover, some of them contain harmful chemicals that can damage the skin.

That explains why most people rely on natural skincare. So, here are a few homemade face masks you can use to beat sun tan and get brighter skin.

Home-made face masks to get tan-free and brighter skin

Here are eight such products:

#1 Gram flour (besan) and milk face pack

Gram flour and milk are two of the most widely used combinations for making a face pack.

The mixture, often used along with a hint of turmeric, was one of the best-kept skincare secrets in Indian households. However, now it has been commercialised and used in a wide range of products. Besides aiding in tan removal and skin brightening, the face pack also helps remove blemishes, control acne and keep signs of ageing in check.

To make the pack, mix 2 tablespoons of gram flour with 1 tablespoon of milk to make a smooth paste. Leave it on till dry after which, you can either scrape it off with your hand or wash it with cold water.

#2 Honey and lemon face pack

Second only to the gram flour and milk mixture is the honey and lemon face pack, which is widely used in Indian households to deal with sun tan and get lighter skin.

Lemon, a rich source of vitamin C, is popular for its antioxidant properties. It helps brighten the skin, even out skin tone, and remove blemishes. Honey has moisturizing properties that can make the skin look healthy and nourished.

To make the mixture, take 2 tablespoons of honey, and add a dash of lime to it. Leave it on for 15-20 mins, and wash it with cold water.

#3 Tomato face pack

When it comes to face packs, one of the easiest ones to make is the tomato face pack, which requires just one ingredien: tomato. The fruit is rich in vitamin C and helps get rid of signs of sun tan, even out skin tone and tighten skin pores.

Given the soaring prices of the fruit, this one might not be the most viable option for a face mask now, but that does not discount its wide range of benefits.

To make the paste, you just need the pulp of a tomato. You can also add honey if you want. Leave it on till dry. Scrape off the parts you can, and wash off the rest with cold water.

#4 Coffee and honey face pack

Honey has been a part of skincare for long, but coffee is a recent entrant.

In 2020, during the first COVID-19 outbreak when everyone was confined to their homes, people began to experiment a lot in terms of skincare. One such skincare invention was coffee, which according to many, relieved the skin of multiple problems like tanning, blemishes and acne.

To make a coffee and honey mask, you need to grind coffee granules and form a paste by mixing it with honey. Leave it on for about 30 minutes, and wash it off with cold water.

#5 Papaya and lemon face pack

Papaya is packed with several minerals and vitamins that are extremely beneficial for the skin. Besides having antifungal properties, applying papaya on skin also helps remove blemishes, reduce acne,and treat sun damage.

Lemon is citric in nature and rich in vitamin C. Due to its astringent-like properties, it works as an exfoliator and helps brighten the skin and remove dark spots. However, due to its acidic content, it cannot be used alone, and papaya seems to be a great fit.

To make this pack, mash some papayas, and add lemon juice to it. Apply it on your face, and rinse it off with cold water after 15 minutes.

#6 Aloe vera and turmeric face pack

Aloe vera is known for its healing properties, but one of the lesser-known facts about this wonder plant is that it also acts as a natural tan remover. When you mix it with turmeric, it can also brighten skin, reduce fine lines, reverse signs of ageing and reduce acne.

To make this pack, mix 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel with 1 teaspoon of turmeric. If required, add water. Leave the paste on the face for about 15 minutes, and rinse it off with cold water.

#7 Turmeric and yogurt face pack

Curd is a natural bleaching agent that has been proven to reduce signs of sun tan. Turmeric, meanwhile, is widely used for its restorative properties. When the two are combined into a paste, they not only help brighten the skin but also remove dark spots and signs of ageing.

To make this pack, take two tablespoons of yogurt, and add a pinch of turmeric to it. Apply it on your face, and let it sit for 20 mins. Clean your face with cold water, and pat it dry with a towel.

#8 Potato face pack

To make a potato face mask, extract the juice of the vegetable by either putting it in a mixer or by grating it and straining its juice.

This vitamin C-rich face pack can be applied as it is or combined with other items like lemon or honey to make a mixture. Leave it on your face for about 15 minutes, and wash it off with cold water.

This face mask is widely known to have tan-removing and skin-brightening properties.