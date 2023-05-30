Exploring benefits of apple for skin and how to use it in DIY face masks

Do you know the benefits of apple for skin? It's important to be aware of the benefits of apple for skin if you want wish to use it in your skincare routine.

The benefits of apple for skin arise from the nutritional composition and natural compounds.

Here are some potential benefits of apples for skin

Apples (Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash)

Hydration

Hydration is one fo the most important benefits of apple for skin. Apples are rich in water content, which helps hydrate the skin. Proper hydration is crucial for ensuring a healthy skin.

Antioxidants

Apples contain antioxidants like vitamin C and polyphenols, which help combat free radicals in the body. Free radicals can cause oxidative stress, leading to premature aging and damage to the skin. Antioxidants assist with protecting the skin from the harmful effects.

Skin brightening

Anothe popular pick from benefits of apple for skin are skin brightening. The natural acids in apples, including malic acid, can help exfoliate and brighten the skin. Regularly applying apple-based products or using apple-based homemade remedies may contribute to a more radiant complexion.

Collagen production

Apples are a good source of vitamin C, which plays a key role in collagen synthesis. Collagen is a protein responsible for maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. By promoting collagen production, apples can contribute to healthier and more youthful-looking skin.

Skin healing

The high vitamin C content in apples also aids in wound healing and tissue repair. It can help reduce appearance of scars and promote a faster healing process.

UV protection

Apples contain natural compounds like quercetin and catechins, which have been shown to provide some level of protection against UV-induced skin damage. While not a substitute for sunscreen, apples can provide an additional layer of protection against the harmful effects of sun exposure.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Some compounds in apples, like quercetin, possess anti-inflammatory properties. They can help soothe and calm irritated or inflamed skin conditions like acne, rosacea or eczema.

What are the benefits of apple peels for skin?

Apples (Photo by Nikolai Chernichenko on Unsplash)

Apple peels, the outermost layer of the fruit, are particularly rich in nutrients and bioactive compounds. Apart from benefits of apples for skin, there are apple peel benefits you should be aware of:

Dietary fiber

Apple peels are a great source of dietary fiber, including insoluble fiber called cellulose and soluble fiber called pectin. These fibers promote healthy digestion, aid in regular bowel movements and contribute to weight management.

Cardiovascular health

Studies suggest that consuming apple peels may be beneficial for heart health. The high content of antioxidants and fiber in apple peels may help reduce risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol, improving blood vessel function and reducing inflammation.

Blood sugar regulation

The presence of dietary fiber, particularly pectin, in apple peels may help regulate blood sugar level.

Pectin decelerates the body’s ability to digest and absorb carbohydrates, which prevents spikes in blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those trying to manage their blood sugar level.

Weight management

The dietary fiber in apple peels can provide a feeling of fullness and help control appetite. By adding bulk to diet and slowing down digestion, apple peels may contribute to weight management and healthy eating habits.

Gut health

The fiber in apple peels acts as a prebiotic, providing nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria.

When consuming apples, it's important to wash them thoroughly to remove any dirt or pesticides. However, if you choose to eat the peel, opt for organic apples or ensure they have been properly cleaned to minimize exposure to pesticides.

How to use apple peels for skin?

Skin care mask (Photo by Engin Akyurt on Unsplash)

Now that you know the benefits of apple for skin and benefits of apple peels for skin, there are a few ways you can utilize apple peels for the skin.

Here are some simple methods:

Apple peel face mask

Create a homemade face mask using apple peels to promote brighter and smoother skin.

Follow these steps:

Collect a handful of apple peels, and thoroughly wash them.

Boil the apple peels in a pot of water till they become soft.

Mash the softened peels into a paste, and let it cool.

Apply the paste to your clean face.

Leave it on for approximately 15-20 minutes.

Rinse off the mask with lukewarm water.

Finish your regular skincare routine.

Apple peel toner

Apple peel-infused toner can help balance the skin's pH, tighten pores and provide a refreshing sensation.

Here's how to make it:

Place a handful of apple peels in a jar, and cover them with apple cider vinegar.

Seal the jar, and let it sit for about a week in a cool, dark place.

After a week, strain the liquid, and transfer it to a clean container.

To use, dampen a cotton pad with the apple peel toner, and gently swipe it over your cleansed face. Allow it to dry, and continue with your skincare routine.

Apple peel scrub

Utilize apple peels in a homemade scrub to exfoliate and revitalize your skin.

Here's a simple recipe:

Dry the apple peels in a well-ventilated area till they become crispy.

Grind the dried peels into a fine powder using a blender or a mortar and pestle.

Mix the powdered apple peels with a carrier oil of your choice (like olive oil or coconut oil) to form a paste.

Gently massage the scrub onto damp skin using circular motions, and rinse off with water. Follow with a moisturizer.

Remember to do a patch test before applying any homemade preparations to your face for benefits of apple for skin to ensure you don't have any adverse reactions or allergies. Additionally, if you experience any skin irritation or discomfort, discontinue use, and consult a dermatologist.

