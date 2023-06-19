A sociopath's life: Unmasking the signs and treatment

The term sociopath refers to an individual living with antisocial personality traits. A set of attitudes and antisocial behavioral patterns, including deceit, manipulation, aggression and lack of empathy for others, characterize a sociopath.

Individuals with this condition may be perceived as charming, smart and charismatic on the surface. However, they're usually unable to show care and understand others' feelings and emotional responses.

An individual with these traits may or may not break the laws of the state, but they fail to maintain the trust of the people they're around regularly by manipulating them.

What is a sociopath?

The signs and symptoms can lie on a range. (Image via Getty)

What a psychologist would diagnose as an antisocial personality disorder is often referred to as a sociopath. Those with these traits have constant difficulty understanding and engaging in social norms and are emotionally disconnected from society.

Different people have different personality traits, so it's crucial to understand that all who show anger and selfish behaviour are not to be labelled as sociopaths. Movies and media often glorify the images and can make us shun individuals from the mental health community.

Sociopathic symptoms include a lack of empathy, manipulative behavior, impulsivity and lack of responsibility, superficial charm and charisma, violation of social laws and norms, deceitfulness and lack of remorse towards fellow humans. Recognizing these signs can help identify and understand an individual's tendencies.

These individuals are abusive towards their partners, spouses and children. Their aggressive behavior can put the loved ones at risk of harm. They may also be having mental health disorders like anxiety and depression.

The term sociopathy does not define an official diagnosis and is not a diagnostic term either. It's not synonymous with psychopathy, and many researchers used both terms interchangeably until the 1980s when ASPD was added to the third edition of the DMS.

What causes sociopathy?

What causes this condition? Is it nature or nurture? (Image via Freepik)

Numerous psychologists reckon the cause of this condition to be more of an environmental factor than genetic one. While the exact cause is still not understood, some factors could contribute to its existence.

These may incluse an individual's temperament or heredity traits can interact with childhood experiences, traumatic memories and social structures. Moreover, factors like neurological abnormalities, as well as brain chemical imbalances, can contribute to the cause of these traits.

Individuals with a history of personality disorders, abuse or neglect as children are more likely to develop sociopathic behaviours. According to research, men are more prone to display these traits compared to women.

Sociopathy treatment options: What can help?

What are the treatment options? (Image via Freepik)

Like other personality dysfunctions or mental health issues, there isn't a clear treatment line for signs of sociopathy. Getting in touch with a mental health professional can help you find multiple options.

If you're in a relationship with someone displaying these traits, it's helpful to reach out to a professional. Sometimes, we end up taking the responsibility for someone else's mental health condition potentially putting theirs at risk.

Here are a few treatment options that can help you and your significant others:

1) Psychotherapy

Individuals with personality traits need assistance of a mental health professional for a long time.

Try to understand that personality features are personal and very core to us as individuals. Individuals with these traits have no other identity apart from being anti-social. Long-term therapy and rehabilitation seem to be the best option.

Therapeutic mediums like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy can help enhance emotional regulation, build resilience and also help with impulse control. All of that is done in a non-judgemental and conducive environment.

2) Medication

It's important to be aware that there's no medication that can magically manage the symptoms of anti-social behavior.

While mental health professionals may not be able to cure this condition, individuals may also experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. Medications can aid in managing mood disturbances, though.

It can be particularly challenging to deal with a friend or loved one who has these traits.

It's also essential to empathise with their condition, as they can't recognize what they’re doing is exploitative because of a lack of self-awareness. The key is patience, understanding and encouragement.

You can gently recommend a psychological evaluation if their behavior is causing problems, especially if they’re causing harm to themselves and harming you. Even if it's you displaying the symptoms of sociopathy, it's fine to feel scared and anxious. With the right therapeutic relationship, you can learn to live with your symptoms.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes