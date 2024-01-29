Abigail Breslin weight gain: Little Miss Sunshine's advocacy for body positivity

Abigail Breslin, an American actress, has European descent. She rose to prominence at the age of 10, and her performance in the comedy-drama Little Miss Sunshine (2006) earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In addition, from 2015 to 2016, she appeared in Fox's horror-comedy show Scream Queens, which was her first regular role on television.

Abigail Breslin's weight gain makeover has recently piqued the interest of her viewers and admirers following the premiere of the Fox series Accused.

Onlookers weren't able to ignore the actress' looks, which suggested she was a touch heavier than usual. They battled over how she had gained weight.

Abigail Breslin claps back at haters

People began casually commenting on Abigail Breslin's figure, accusing her of leading an unhealthy lifestyle.

However, the former child star has previously stated that her appearance communicates happiness and confidence, proving that she has no regrets. Her earlier declared purpose was to promote body positivity.

In one especially disturbing episode on X back in 2020, a troll had the guts to not only criticize Breslin's beauty but also recommend gym plans for her. Abigail Breslin responded with her characteristic candour.

She slammed the bully who criticized her weight, calling his statements "disgusting" and "harmful". She insisted it is the type of behavior that drove her to exhibit indications of an eating disorder when she was just 14 years old.

"I don’t care if you find me attractive. I find your disgusting, unwarranted, ignorant, offensive, obtuse, harmful, and abusive comments unattractive. Your words are the exact reason a 14-year-old me started throwing up after meals. You don’t know how detrimental your words can be," she wrote.

"Btw, why are you so concerned about a young woman’s physique, and furthermore, why do you feel you have the authority to comment on it?" she further stated. "Get yourself to the point where you cause severe damage to someone.”

She believes that others have no right to express judgment or make comments on one's body. This approach not only opposes body-shaming, but it also encourages people to stand up to online abuse and seek out supportive communities that promote understanding and acceptance.

When Abilgail stood up for Selena Gomez

Little Miss Sunshine Abigail Breslin doesn't stand up just for herself but even for her friends.

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter about pop star Selena Gomez's health and even her weight gain. This has led fans to shame her for it.

This isn't the first time Gomez has been subjected to online trolling. Back in 2015, many people referred to her as "fat" or even worse after she appeared in a pink bikini. Breslin had then shot down all the criticism in her blogpost, calling it "ridiculous."

"All this stuff about Selena Gomez online in her bathing suit is ridiculous," Abigail wrote. "Everyone is always saying we shouldn't judge each other, so why are you commenting on a gorgeous, talented, and smart young girl's body when she’s on the beach having fun with her friends and she looks amazing?

"Selena, you look amazing, and more importantly, you look like you're having fun. Keep rocking those bikinis," she continued.

Online bullying and body shaming can cause anyone to break down. Celebrities are humans, and it's important to understand that we give them their space and respect the normal changes that every individual's body goes through.