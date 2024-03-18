Adan Canto death: What happened to the X-Men fame actor?

Adan Canto, a Mexican actor and singer renowned for his role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Agent Game, and the TV series The Cleaning Lady, died on January 8 at the age of 42.

He was born on December 5, 1981, in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, and followed an early career in music, Variety said.

He wrote music for various Mexican television shows and films before appearing on stage in an adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar's All About My Mother.

His debut television appearance was on Estado de Gracia in 2009. He earned worldwide fame after being cast as Sunspot in X-Men: Days of Future Past in 2014.

His family included his spouse, Stephanie Ann Canto, and his children, Roman Adler and Eve Josephine.

Adan Canto death

Canto died at the age of 42 following a fight with appendiceal cancer. He chose to keep the diagnosis under wraps.

Appendiceal carcinoma is a rare cancer that develops from cells in the appendix. According to the institution, the illness can spread to other sections of the abdomen through a ruptured appendix.

Canto played Aaron Shore in the ABC political thriller "Designated Survivor," featured in Halle Berry's directorial debut in "Bruised," about a mixed martial artist and her child, and played mobster Arman Morales in Fox's "The Cleaning Lady."

His co-star from the show, Kiefer Sutherland, mourned his death with the following statement:

“It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto."

He continued:

"He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace.”

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago,” Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment said in a statement sent to CNN.

Another close friend, Maggie Q, offered her condolences and thoughts for the actor:

"Beautiful friend… You are the level of person that Hollywood didn't even deserve. Kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit - total dedication to your family, and ALWAYS doing the right thing. No one had your moral compass nor did they even come close.

"I don't understand this. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one. That's all I do know."

Adan Canto's mark as an actor will remain close to fans' hearts for a long time for his impeccably good work ethic and acting skills.

We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and relatives.