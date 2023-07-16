Understanding Appendicitis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

People suffering from the medical condition of appendicitis are likely to have faced an immense amount of discomfort throughout their diagnosis. It happens to be a common condition characterized by the inflammation of the appendix that requires prompt medical attention as it can lead to severe complications if left untreated.

The appendix is a small organ located in the lower right side of the abdomen, which appears to be a narrow tube-like structure that extends from the large intestine. This particular organ plays a vital role in the immune system of human beings, and the condition occurs when there is an inflammation taking place in it.

What Are the Causes of Appendicitis?

Appendicitis (Image via Getty Images)

Obstruction of the appendix

One of the main causes of the condition happens to be the obstruction of the appendix, which can occur when the opening of the appendix becomes blocked, usually by fecal matter, foreign objects, or swollen lymph nodes. This blockage can lead to the accumulation of mucus and bacteria inside the appendix, resulting in inflammation.

Bacterial infection

Another cause of the condition is a bacterial infection, which happens when bacteria multiply inside the appendix, triggering an immune response, causing the appendix to become inflamed. Common bacteria associated with appendicitis include Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Bacteroides fragilis.

Enlarged tissues

Enlarged tissues like lymphoid tissue, can also contribute to the development of this condition. Lymphoid tissue is part of the immune system and can become enlarged due to an infection or inflammation. When the tissue swells, it can obstruct the appendix and lead to inflammation.

Know about the Symptoms of Appendicitis

Pain caused due to the condition (Image via Getty Images)

Abdominal pain

Abdominal pain is the most prominent symptom of this condition, which usually manifests in the initial stage, and the pain may diffuse and be centered around the navel. As the condition progresses, the pain shifts to the lower right side of the abdomen, which is often sharp and intense and may worsen with movement or coughing.

Nausea and vomiting

Many individuals with the condition experience nausea and vomiting, which can occur due to the inflammation irritating the stomach and gastrointestinal tract.

Loss of appetite

Appendicitis can lead to a loss of appetite as patients may find that they have no desire to eat or experience early satiety.

Fever

Fever is a common symptom of appendicitis as the body's immune response to the infection or inflammation causes an elevated body temperature.

Swelling and tenderness

The appendix and the surrounding area may become swollen and tender to the touch, which is often localized to the lower right side of the abdomen.

Swelling of the appendix (Image via Getty Images)

Diagnosis of Appendicitis

Physical examination

During a physical examination, a healthcare provider will assess the patient's abdomen for tenderness, swelling, and rigidity, and also perform a special test called the rebound tenderness test, where pressure is applied to the abdomen and then quickly released to assess pain.

Imaging tests

Imaging tests such as ultrasound or computed tomography (CT) scans are conducted to visualize the appendix and evaluate the extent of inflammation.

Blood tests

Immense pain caused due to the condition (Image via Getty Images)

Blood tests are beneficial in diagnosing appendicitis by assessing the levels of white blood cells and inflammatory markers in the bloodstream. Elevated levels of these markers indicate an ongoing infection or inflammation.

Treatment Options for Appendicitis

Appendectomy

Appendectomy can be performed as an open surgery or using minimally invasive techniques such as laparoscopy where small incisions are made, and a camera and surgical instruments are inserted to remove the appendix.

Antibiotic therapy

In some cases, if the appendix has not yet ruptured and there are no complications, antibiotic therapy may be prescribed to reduce inflammation and fight off the infection. However, it is a temporary measure, and an appendectomy is usually recommended.

Recovery and Post-operative Care

Post-operative scar (Image via Getty Images)

After undergoing an appendectomy, patients usually require a few days of hospitalization for observation and pain management.

The recovery period can vary, but most individuals can resume their normal activities within two to three weeks following the surgery. It becomes mandatory to follow the surgeon's instructions for post-operative care, including proper wound care and medication management.