Adjustable Dumbbells: What You Need To Know

Adjustable dumbbells are like fixed dumbbells but allow you to switch between multiple weights on each side. Ideally, you should be able to switch between weights using a pin or lever.

One of the primary reasons adjustable ones are preferred over fixed dumbbells is because they;re easier to stack. Moreover, you can do the same dumbbell exercises with fixed and adjustable ones.

Fixed dumbbells take up more space, as one pair of dumbbells comes with a fixed weight. However, adjustable pairs take up less space, as the different weights are available on a single pair of dumbbells.

Best Adjustable Dumbbells

There are quite a few companies that manufacture adjustable dumbbells. Here are five of the best ones that are available on the market and can be purchased online as well.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells BESPORTBLE Dumbbells Set 66 LB Adjustable Set PowerBlock Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbells FLYBIRD Adjustable Dumbbell

Ideally, you will need to find a pair of adjustable ones that enables you to grip it properly. As dumbbell weights can be adjusted, you need to ensure that the grip provided is enough for you to be able to lift various weights.

Best (less expensive) adjustable dumbbells

You don’t necessarily need to invest in an extremely expensive pair of dumbbells. Ideally, you can purchase a pair of less expensive dumbbells for your first trail run. Once you’re comfortable using one, you can invest in a better pair of adjustable ones.

Here are some of the less expensive adjustable pairs:

Bowflex SelectTech 552 PowerBlock Elite Dumbbells Lusper Adjustable Dumbbell 25lb Weights BUXANO Adjustable Dumbbell 55LB 5 in 1 Single Dumbbell Keppi Adjustable Set-25 lb Dumbbells with Anti-Slip Metal Handle

Best dial-adjustable dumbbells

Usually, the best dial-adjustable pairs are similar to the best adjustable pairs. Dial-up adjustable pairs are the mechanisms used for such pairs of dumbbells.

The idea is to use a pin or a lever to dial up the weight by moving the scales or plates available on or rather attached to the dumbbells.

Best adjustable dumbbells for heavier weights

Not all dumbbells come with the same type of weight range. It's not possible to add all the weight classes to the dumbbells. Therefore, you will need to purchase dumbbells from different weight ranges.

With fixed dumbbells, you will have to purchase all weights from 22-55 lbs. However, this weight range can probably be covered by purchasing two/three adjustable pairs.

The following are some of the adjustable pairs for heavier weights:

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell PowerBlock EXP Adjustable Dumbbells The NordicTrack Adjustable Dumbbells Merax Deluxe Adjustable Dumbbells

Takeaway

If you believe that you work out best at home, it’s worth investing in them. You won’t have to buy several pairs, but you can work with two or three adjustable ones.

Alternatively, you can keep a pair of mid-range adjustable pairs at home for days if you miss the gym or want to squeeze in a quick workout session at home. However, if you primarily exercise at the gym and never work out at home, you might not need an adjustable dumbbell immediately.

