The Best Home Workout Program – Ultimate Home Workouts

Everyone wants to be fit. But do all of us have the time to hit the gym everyday or even get ourselves an instructor who can come home to help us with our workout? I do not think so. Honestly, how good is a home workout if you are not well aware of a proper workout plan that you must follow to get the desired result? Hence, we are here to help you make your own plan by specifying the various areas you must work on and some exercises that you can do. Mix and match to make your own workout plan. We have listed separate exercises for separate areas. Each area has one day dedicated to it. You can choose the sequence.

Note, you must incorporate a 30-minute cardio session in each of these routines. You can choose to go for a brisk walk, a swim or even jump rope. The choice is yours.

Set 1: Legs and Hips

1. Sissy Squat: Keep your feet shoulder width apart and stand straight with one hand on a chair. Engage your core and bend your knees. Your torso needs to tilt backwards and your body needs to maintain a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. You might have to stand on your toes for this one. Get back to the initial position and repeat. Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

2. Dumbbell Squat: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and keep your feet shoulder width apart. Your arms must be by your side and must be kept straight. Engage your core, push your hips back and lower your body to do a squat. Get back up and repeat. Do 2 sets of 15 reps each.

Apart from these exercises, you can do Dumbbell Step-Ups, Calf Raises, Lunges, Fire Hydrant etc.

