Aerial Yoga: Basics and Benefits

Aerial yoga is rapidly gaining popularity across the world and offers a variety of physical and mental benefits.

Yoga has long been regarded as one of the most effective ways to stay fit and relieve stress. However, props and equipment used in yoga asana practice have evolved through the years from their modest origins.

Aerial yoga is swiftly gaining popularity as a soothing and accessible yoga option, in addition to its many physical and mental advantages and fun acrobatics. Many of the same poses found in other yoga sessions can be executed by anyone at any level, even beginners, in this style of yoga.

What is aerial yoga?

Instead of using a mat to execute yoga poses, aerial yoga practitioners use a silk hammock or sling suspended from the ceiling to do so. The hammock supports you throughout your yoga practice while also enhancing your flexibility and range of motion.

The hammock helps relieve strain on specific parts of the body, such as the head and shoulders, making it easier to achieve more difficult positions like headstands.

Traditional yoga asanas (physical postures) and yoga philosophy are combined with aerial arts in aerial yoga.

When you hang completely or suspend certain body parts, your body is said to build traction and open more gently and instinctively than when you're on the floor.

Benefits of aerial yoga

Now that you know what aerial yoga is, you might be wondering if it's useful for you. Check out this list of benefits offered by aerial yoga:

1) Helps improve balance and strength

As you keep yourself straight in the sling using your arms and core, aerial yoga not only enhances your posture but also helps develop muscle power.

Aerial yoga works every muscle in your body. That necessitates a lot of core activation and upper body strength, and it may also promotes some leg training.

2) Great ab workout

Shifting your routine off the ground means you can remove your points of stability, and you'll begin activating your core without even realising it.

3) Helps improve mental state

A study found that those who practised aerial artsfor the sake of movement experienced significant reduction in sadness and stress. Aerial yoga, which incorporates yogic ideas and is frequently less competitive and more accessible than a circus-based or traditional acrobatics class, appears to have a bright future.

4) Increases your self-confidence

People who may have never tried yoga before are sometimes discouraged when they find that they are unable to perform most of the yoga poses owing to lack of flexibility. However, anyone can do aerial yoga for beginners, owing to the hammock's presence.

5) Helps promote Blood Circulation

Anti-gravity yoga's basic nature allows the blood to flow more quickly throughout the body.

6) Helps increase Muscular Strength and Endurance

As hanging yoga allows for a wide range of motion, it can target practically every major muscle in your body. The hammock allows you to go deeper into yoga stretches and improve your overall flexibility.

7) Helps treats Neck and Back ache

As previously mentioned, aerial yoga helps relieve pressure on specific body areas. When you sit all day in your office chair or on your sofa at home, gravity pulls your spine and neck down. When doing upside-down aerial yoga, though, that effectively decompresses the neck and shoulders.

Tips for beginners

Aerial yoga may sound fascinating and intriguing. Here are some tips, especially for beginners, to make sure they do not get injured:

Pay attention to your body. Take a pause or seek help if anything doesn't feel right.

During this practice, the location of the rope and sling can be crucial, but only you know how something feels. If it hurts or makes you feel uneasy, ask your teacher to assist you in finding the ideal positioning.

Take it easy. Students should remember that 'a little goes a long way' in aerial yoga and to begin cautiously as they get acquainted with the style.

Trust the device, instructor, and most importantly, yourself.

Have fun with it. Some of the poses may appear difficult at first, particularly if you're new to yoga. You may become tangled and perplexed, but if you keep in mind that you're there to have a good time, none of that will matter.

Bottomline

Stretching our bodies in yoga positions is one thing, but hanging any part of our bodies on a hammock is quite another. It will take some time for you to get used to it.

If you're not familiar with the equipment and restrictions, you shouldn't do aerial yoga at home. Professional equipment, rigs, textiles and safety mats are available in studios. They also offer licensed and trained teachers to provide hands-on spotting.

