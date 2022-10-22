For a good fat-burning session, aerobic exercises are one of the best workouts that can be performed within the comfort of your home. They are excellent at getting rid of any extra weight because when you perform aerobic exercises, you use fat instead of carbohydrates, which keeps you energized throughout the day.

Within a month, it gives you evident results if performed with consistency. It also strengthens cardiovascular health, increases stamina, reduces anxiety and depression, and boosts energy levels.

Aerobic Exercise Session(Image via www.pexels.com)

High knees and 5 other aerobic exercises you can perform at home to lose weight

1) Skipping

It has been proven that skipping helps you get fast results. Studies show that performing skipping for 30 to 45 minutes helps you burn around 450 calories. It focuses on your shoulders, calves, glutes, and quads.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold the jump rope handles.

Try to swing the rope atop your head.

Jump swiftly as the rope reaches nears to the front of your feet.

This exercise need practice to get used to the movement.

2) Jumping Jacks

Jumping Jack is a full-body exercise that mainly targets your quads. At lesser degrees, it impacts your shoulders, abs, groins, calves, lower and upper back, hamstrings, and outer thighs.

This exercise is good to perform to warm up your body in less time. Even 30 minutes of jumping jacks can help you burn around 200 calories. However, doing it continuously can be challenging, but with practice, it will be easy to perform. Thus, perform the exercise by breaking it into a few sets of 10 minutes each and rest between each set.

Here's how to do it:

Stand straight with your feet.

Place your hands alongside your thighs.

Jump with your feet spread sideways.

Place your arms above your head

Jump back to the initial position.

3) Stair Training

This aerobic exercise mainly targets your calves, hamstrings, glutes, and quads. Apart from toning your lower body, it boosts your cardiovascular system. While performing this exercise, you must be very careful with your steps, as they should land in the correct place.

Here's how to do it:

Walk upstairs and downstairs for 15 to 20 minutes at a normal speed.

Then slowly, increase your time to 25 min.

Increase your speed to a faster rate.

Gradually slow down your pace and rest for a few minutes.

4) Burpees

Burpees are a great full-body workout that increases your blood circulation, heart rate, strength, and flexibility of your body. Including burpees in your workout routine will not only help you burn fat but will also build your stamina.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Get into a squat stance.

Bend forward to put your palms in front of your feet.

Stretch your feet.

Get into a high plank stance.

You can either crawl back to your feet or bring your feet towards your hands with a jump to get into a forward fold position.

Go back to the squat stance and jump.

Perform 4 to 5 sets.

5) High Knees

High Knees is a cardio-intensive activity performed at a fast speed. It focuses on your core, provides strength to the muscles in your legs, increases your heart rate, and improves your body's momentum, coordination, and flexibility.

Because of the many physical benefits, high knees are incorporated into various workouts. Performing high knees burns a high amount of calories and increases metabolic rate.

Here's how to do it:

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lift your knees up to the waist at a ninety degree angle.

Drop your feet down

Switch with the other leg and repeat

Do this at a high speed.

6) Invisible Jump Rope

This is similar to normal skipping, except that you do not use a rope. Jump no more than two inches above the surface, imagine that you are using the rope, and land on your toes. Keep your wrists moving just as you hold the rope's handle and swing it. This exercise targets your calves, hamstrings, and glutes.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width.

Imagine that you holding the jump rope handles.

Jump swiftly as if you are jumping the rope and move your hands as if your are swinging the rope's handle.

Conclusion

For weight loss, a person needs to be disciplined and committed, which many of us find to be the most difficult aspect of fitness. Stay consistent and practice the above-listed exercises every day, and soon, you will start noticing the difference in your fitness level and body shape.

The bonus point of aerobic workouts is that you don't need any fancy equipment or gym to level up your strength; you can be in a room and sweat out the excess weight through aerobic movements.

