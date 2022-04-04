Agave vs. honey: How the sweeteners compare, according to dietitians

Natural sweeteners have always been a popular alternative to granulated sugar and high fructose corn syrup. People are switching out refined junk for natural ingredients, and among the top two sweeteners are agave and honey.

Which one is better, though? This has been a long-standing debate among nutritionists and dieticians worldwide. Everyone is involved in the search for the healthiest sweetener.

Which is the better sweetener - Agave or honey?

In the quest to find out which sweetener is best for you, let's take a look at the factors to be weighed.

Origins

Agave nectar is a syrup extracted from the agave plant, the same plant tequila is made from. It is a blue plant found in the desert regions of the Americas. The extracted juice is then filtered and heated. What results is a liquid consisting of fructose and water. It is then concentrated into a syrup, also known as its nectar, for marketing purposes.

Agave field. image via Unsplash/Dylan Freedom

Honey is the product of bees collecting nectar from plants. They store the nectar in their stomachs until it is deposited back in the honeycomb. Honey doesn’t have to be processed and can be consumed raw from the honeycomb itself.

Calories & sugar content

Both sweeteners contain between 60 and 64 calories per tablespoon, according to the USDA. However, agave is about 80 to 90 percent fructose and the rest is water. This attributes to its sweeter taste and eliminates the need to add excess amounts.

Honey is relatively lighter with about 40 percent fructose and 30 percent glucose. Other sugars such as sucrose, maltose, turanose etc. are also present in small quantities. The sweetness of the honey depends on the plant the nectar was extracted from.

A bee collecting nectar from a flower. Image via Pexels/Lukas

Due to its low content of glucose, agave nectar has a lower glycemic index than honey, making it preferable for those with diabetes as it doesn’t spike the blood sugar levels too high. The GI of honey varies. It is dependant on where the nectar has been extracted from by the bees.

But high levels of fructose in the agave are an indicator that it is not a healthier option. Why is fructose so dangerous?

Fructose, unlike other sugars which are stored away for the body’s energy needs, is directly processed by the liver and the result is higher levels of cholesterol and body fat, specifically in the midsection of the body. This, in turn, is detrimental to heart health.

Health benefits

Agave is believed to be a good prebiotic, facilitating the growth of gut bacteria and aiding with digestion. It also contains traces of magnesium, calcium, and potassium. Moreover, since it has been extracted from a plant, it is a safe option for vegans.

Honey has been used for centuries as a medicinal ingredient to treat sore throats and colds. It is an anti-inflammatory sweetener that contains lots of antioxidants - the darker the honey, the richer it is in antioxidants. These antioxidants help with reducing seasonal allergies, as well as lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease. Like agave syrup, it also contains traces of minerals such as iron, calcium, and potassium.

Honey is used to treat sore throats. Image via Pexels/Valeria Boltneva

The bottom line

Based on research and evidence, honey takes home the trophy in this debate. It is healthier and contains less sugar. Opt for raw honey that has not been processed, preferably from local markets, to enjoy the full benefits of this sweetener. But don’t forget that it is also an added sugar, so be mindful not to go overboard with it.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

