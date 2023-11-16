Alcohol gastritis: Can alcohol harm your stomach?

Alcohol use in excess can lead to an inflammation of the stomach lining, or gastric mucosa, which is the indicator of alcohol gastritis. Gastritis is an inflammatory condition of the stomach brought on by irritation to the stomach lining.

One of the most frequent causes is alcohol consumption. Even though the illness's symptoms are occasionally minor, gastritis can make you feel quite sick and, in rare circumstances, can have potentially fatal consequences. Reducing or giving up alcohol will be part of the treatment if your gastritis is brought on by heavy drinking.

Alcohol gastritis increases the risk of stomach cancer and can cause complications like stomach ulcers if left untreated.

What are the common symptoms of alcohol gastritis?

Alcohol induced gastritis can cause abdominal pain. (Image via Unsplash/ Vinicius Amnx)

The symptoms of alcohol-induced gastritis can range widely in intensity, from minor discomfort to more serious consequences. It's crucial to remember that not everyone who drinks alcohol will get gastritis, and different people may have different symptoms.

The following are typical alcohol gastritis symptoms:

Abdominal pain

Nausea

Vomiting

Indigestion

Loss of appetite

Blood in vomit

Weakness and vomit

It's important to remember that, particularly in the early stages, some people may have alcohol-induced gastritis without exhibiting any symptoms. If there are worries regarding the health of the stomach, however, medical attention should be sought and the symptoms should not be disregarded.

How long does it take for the stomach lining to heal after drinking?

Acute alcohol-induced gastritis can go away on its own. (Image via Unsplash/ Stanislav Ivanitskiy)

Alcohol gastritis is usually treated with a mix of medication, lifestyle modifications, and occasionally, surgery. It's crucial to remember that treating the underlying cause of alcohol-induced gastritis—in this example, excessive alcohol consumption—is the main course of treatment.

Acute alcoholic gastritis manifests itself rapidly and frequently goes away in a few days. On the other hand, alcohol-induced chronic gastritis can linger for months or even years. Even while their symptoms might not be as obvious, they can eventually be rather dangerous.

The following are typical methods used to treat alcohol-induced gastritis:

1) Avoid alcohol

The most important thing to do while treating alcohol gastritis is to cut back or quit drinking entirely. It is frequently advised to abstain completely in order to give the stomach lining time to recover and to avoid irritating it further.

2) Medication

Antibiotics: Antibiotics may be recommended to eradicate an infection if Helicobacter pylori infection is found to be a significant factor.

Antacids: Antacids can neutralize stomach acid and offer momentary symptom alleviation.

Dietary changes: Eating a plain, easily digested meal can help lessen stomach lining inflammation. It’s usually a good idea to stay away from spicy, acidic, and highly processed foods.

Further medical interventions, such as endoscopic operations to halt bleeding or remove damaged tissue, may be required if problems, such as bleeding ulcers, are present.

Ignoring symptoms and treating oneself might cause gastritis to worsen and cause potentially fatal consequences. Get medical help as soon as possible if you think you may have alcohol gastritis or if you are exhibiting symptoms so that you can be properly assessed and guided.