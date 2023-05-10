5 all-natural home remedies for stomach acid

There are various remedies for stomach acid to help neutralise and reduce chances of heartburn or acid reflux.

You may not realise that the problem can occur in other parts of the body as well. The stomach is one of the most common areas where people experience burning and pain. This discomfort can be caused by many things that differ from person to person.

In fact, there are many factors that contribute to gastric acidity – some can be easily fixed at home, while others require professional medical treatment. One way to reduce symptoms associated with acid reflux is via natural remedies for stomach acid.

Remedies for stomach acid

Here are five natural ways to get rid of stomach acid:

1) Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Ginger is a powerful digestive aid and one of the simplest remedies for stomach acid that helps relieve nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

It's also beneficial for heartburn, acid reflux and other digestive issues. Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory. It can be taken daily in capsule form or used as a spice in cooking.

Ginger tea is easy to make:

Slice up some fresh ginger root (about one inch long) into rounds or pieces.

Boil it in water till it's softened enough. To eat comfortably, soaking for about five minutes should do the trick.

Add honey or lemon juice if desired.

2) Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is good for digestion. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Apple cider vinegar is a good remedy for indigestion, bloating and heartburn. It can also help you get rid of gas in the stomach.

Take one tbsp of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water before meals. You should drink this mixture daily till you notice an improvement in your symptoms.

Do not take apple cider vinegar if you have high blood pressure or diabetes mellitus (type 2).

3) Baking soda

Remedies for stomach acid: baking soda reduces symptom of heartburn. (Image via Unsplash/Clint patterson)

Baking soda is an all-natural remedy for many stomach ailments. It has been shown to help reduce symptoms of acid reflux, heartburn and diarrhea.

Baking soda can also be used as a home remedy for indigestion and nausea, as it helps neutralize excess stomach acid in the digestive tract. It can be taken orally in tablet form or dissolved into water as a drinkable solution.

If you're suffering from acid reflux or heartburn during pregnancy (which may include excessive burping), mix one teaspoon baking soda with eight ounces of water till it's fully dissolved before drinking it three times per day after each mealtime till the symptoms subside.

4) Aloe vera

Aloe vera helps with IBS. (Image via Pisauikan)

Aloe vera is one of the best natural remedies for stomach acid. It can be used as a natural treatment for indigestion, heartburn and GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease).

Aloe vera contains several compounds that have been shown to help reduce symptoms of these conditions by reducing the amount of acid the stomach produces.

Aloe vera is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties that may make it helpful in treating other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome.

5) Turmeric

Remedies for stomach acid: Turmeric has antibiotic properties. (Image via Unsplash/Osha Key)

Turmeric is an anti-inflammatory and helps with digestion, so it's a great natural antacid. Turmeric also has antiseptic and antibiotic properties that can help reduce stomach acid production.

Consume 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder mixed with warm water or milk before meals (if you're not used to consuming turmeric). You can also make a paste by mixing 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder with one tablespoon of honey or coconut oil, and apply it onto your stomach area for relief from indigestion symptoms.

These are just a few of the many natural remedies for stomach acid that can help alleviate symptoms of stomach acid.

While natural remedies can be effective, it's important to speak with a healthcare provider if you experience persistent or severe symptoms. In some cases, stomach acid can be a sign of a more serious underlying condition that requires medical treatment.

