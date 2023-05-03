Health benefits of baking soda: what you need to know

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a versatile and affordable household item that has been used for centuries. In addition to its uses in baking and cleaning, it also offers a variety of health benefits. Here's what you need to know about the health benefits of baking soda.

Baking Soda Health Benefits

1) Digestive Aid

It is one of the simple home remedy ingredients for heartburn or acid reflux. It works by neutralizing stomach acid and creating a less acidic environment in the digestive system. Simply mix a teaspoon of baking soda with a glass of water and drink it to relieve discomfort.

2) Natural Deodorant

This is a natural deodorant that can help keep you feeling fresh and clean. It works by eliminating the bacteria that cause body odor. Simply apply a small amount of it to your underarms to keep the odor at bay.

natural solution to oral health. (image via pexels / ron lach)

3) Oral Health

It can help improve oral health by neutralizing the acids in the mouth that can lead to tooth decay and gum disease. It also has a mild abrasive effect that can help remove surface stains on teeth. Mix this with a little water to form a paste and brush your teeth with it once a week.

4) Skin Care

It can help soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation. It can also help exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin looking brighter and smoother. Simply mix baking soda with a little water to form a paste and apply it to your skin as a mask.

5) Detoxifying Bath

Adding this to your bath can help detoxify your body by neutralizing acids and alkalizing your skin. It can also help soothe skin irritation and reduce inflammation.

can help in removing dead skin cells. (image via pexels / kaboompics)

6) Sunburn Relief

It is also an effective remedy for sunburnt skin, reducing inflammation and itching. Mix a teaspoon with a cup of water and apply it to the affected area with a soft cloth.

The Science Behind Baking Soda

The pH level indicates the acidity or alkalinity of substances. Baking soda, also known as sodium bicarbonate, has a pH value of 9. The pH scale ranges from 1 to 14 with lower numbers indicating more acidic substances, and higher numbers indicating more basic ones. Sodium bicarbonate can be considered basic because it has a pH value of 9.

It is alkaline in nature. (image via unsplash / engin akyurt)

It also acts as a leavening agent when baking, helping cakes rise and become fluffy. It does this by releasing carbon dioxide when heated in the presence of water, the same way yeast does during fermentation. Bicarbonate ions are produced when it reacts with acids like vinegar or lemon juice to make fizzy drinks like sodas.

While it offers many health benefits, it's important to use it in moderation and consult with a healthcare provider before using it as a treatment for any specific health condition. Additionally, it's important to choose high-quality baking soda and avoid ingesting large amounts of it, as it can be harmful in high doses.

In conclusion, it is a versatile and affordable household item that offers a variety of health benefits. From aiding digestion to improving oral health, it can help improve your overall well-being in a natural and safe way.

