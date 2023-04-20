Relationship between oral health and overall health

Oral health is an essential aspect of overall health, and neglecting it can have severe consequences.

There's a close relationship between dental health and general health, and the two are intertwined in several ways. Poor dental health can lead to other health problems, and conversely, certain medical conditions can also affect oral health.

In this article, we explore the link between dental health and overall health, and understand why taking care of your teeth matters.

Connection between oral health and systemic diseases

The bacteria that cause periodontal disease can travel from mouth to other parts of body (Image via Pexels)

Studies have shown that poor dental health can contribute to a range of systemic diseases.

The bacteria that cause periodontal disease can travel from the mouth to other parts of the body, leading to inflammation and damage to vital organs. Some of the diseases linked to poor dental health include:

Cardiovascular Disease: The bacteria in the mouth can enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation in the blood vessels, leading to atherosclerosis and increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Diabetes: People with diabetes are more susceptible to gum disease, and conversely, untreated gum disease can make it more difficult to control blood sugar level.

Respiratory infections: Poor oral hygiene can lead to increased risk of respiratory infections, like pneumonia, especially in older adults.

Dementia: Recent studies have shown a link between poor oral health and dementia, with researchers suggesting that the bacteria associated with gum disease may contribute to development of Alzheimer's disease.

Role of dental health in pregnancy

Pregnancy is a critical time for dental health, and pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing gum disease.

Hormonal changes during pregnancy can affect the gums, making them more susceptible to infection. Studies have shown that untreated gum disease can increase risk of preterm birth and low birth weight.

Pregnant women should, therefore, take extra care of their oral health and seek dental care if they experience any symptoms of gum disease.

Connection between dental health and nutrition

Good oral health is crucial for proper nutrition, and poor dental health can affect ability to eat and digest food.

Missing or decaying teeth can make it challenging to chew food properly, leading to digestive problems and malnutrition. Additionally, poor nutrition can also affect dental health, as a diet lacking essential nutrients can weaken the immune system and make you more susceptible to gum disease.

Importance of good dental hygiene

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is good for dental health, (Image via Pexels)

Maintaining good dental hygiene is essential for good dental and overall health. Brushing and flossing daily can help prevent gum disease and tooth decay. Regular dental checkups and cleaning are also critical to maintaining good dental health and detecting any problems early.

Apart from good dental hygiene, there are several lifestyle factors that can contribute to better dental health, including:

Avoid tobacco use: Smoking and using other tobacco products can significantly increase risk of gum disease and other dental health problems.

Stop alcohol consumption: Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can lead to dry mouth, which can increase risk of gum disease and tooth decay.

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can lead to dry mouth, which can increase risk of gum disease and tooth decay. Eat healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can provide the nutrients necessary for good dental health.

The link between oral health and overall health is undeniable, so taking care of your teeth is critical to maintaining good health.

It's essential to see your dentist regularly and address any oral health problems promptly. By doing so, you can avoid more extensive and costly dental procedures and maintain healthy teeth and gums.

