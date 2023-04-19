Maintaining good oral hygiene is crucial for overall health. Regular flossing and brushing your teeth can help prevent tooth decay, gum disease and other oral health problems.

However, flossing and brushing your teeth needs to be done correctly to be effective. In this article, we discuss the best practices for flossing and brushing your teeth.

Brushing your teeth

It's important to brush your teeth for at least two minutes. (Image via Pexels)

Here are some best practices for brushing your teeth:

#1 Brush twice a day

Brushing your teeth twice a day is essential for maintaining good oral hygiene. You should brush once in the morning after breakfast and once before bed.

#2 Use the right toothbrush

Choosing the right toothbrush is important for effective brushing. A soft-bristled brush is the best option, as it's gentle on your gums and teeth. Electric toothbrushes are also a good choice, as they can remove plaques more effectively than manual ones.

#3 Brush for at least two minutes

It's important to brush your teeth for at least two minutes to ensure that you remove all the plaque and food particles from your teeth and gums.

#4 Use the right technique

The right technique for brushing your teeth is to hold your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to your teeth and gums.

Use small circular motions to clean the front, back and top of each tooth. Make sure to brush your tongue and roof of mouth to remove bacteria that can cause bad breath.

Flossing your teeth

Use a fresh section of floss for each tooth to avoid transferring bacteria between tooth. (Image via Pexels)

Here are some best practices for flossing your teeth:

#1 Use enough floss

You should use at least 18 inches of floss when you floss your teeth. Wind the floss around your fingers, and hold it tightly between your thumbs and forefingers.

#2 Use right technique

The right technique for flossing your teeth is to gently slide the floss between your teeth, moving it back and forth. Make sure to carve the floss around each tooth, and go under the gum line.

#3 Be gentle

Don't force the floss between your teeth, as it can damage your gums. If you're new to flossing, you may experience some bleeding, but that should go away as you get used to flossing.

#4 Use fresh floss

Use a fresh section of floss for each tooth to avoid transferring bacteria from one tooth to another.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for overall health, and brushing and flossing your teeth is the foundation of good oral hygiene.

To ensure that you're brushing and flossing correctly, use the best practices outlined above. By following these practices, you can keep your teeth and gums healthy and prevent oral health problems.

