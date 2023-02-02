What Is Flossing Teeth and Why Is It Important?

Flossing teeth on a regular basis is an important part of maintaining good oral health. Plaque can accumulate between teeth and along the gumline if you don't floss regularly. Tooth decay and gum disease are both conditions that can worsen over time if you don't floss your teeth.

The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends using floss or other interdental cleaners to remove plaque and debris from areas the toothbrush cannot clean effectively. Keep reading to find out the benefits of flossing, and how often you should floss your teeth.

Maintaining good oral hygiene will help you avoid teeth problems like decay, cavities, etc. (Image via Pexels @Karolina Grabowska)

Benefits of Flossing Teeth

Flossing teeth regularly helps to clean them, keeping them free of plaque and ensuring that they remain healthy. Read on to learn about the benefits of flossing teeth.

1) Reduces Cavity Risk

A cavity is a tiny opening or hole in the enamel, the hard surface of your teeth, caused by tooth decay. While this may seem like a slow process, the more plaque that builds up on your teeth's enamel, the greater your chance of getting a cavity.

Plaque and food debris can become trapped between teeth if you don't floss at least once daily. Read here about what cavities smell like.

2) Reduces Bad Breath

A lot of people have issues with chronic bad breath (halitosis). However, flossing teeth can help you combat persistent bad breath.

Food that gets stuck in your teeth can cause decay and bad breath, which is a common side effect of not brushing your teeth after eating. Additionally, cavities and gum diseases, both of which contribute to bad breath, can be a product of plaque accumulation around or between the teeth, which then erodes the tooth enamel. Check out these foods to mask bad breath.

If food gets stuck between the space in your teeth, it might not be cleaned properly only by brushing. That is where flossing comes in (Image via Pexels @Cedric Fauntleroy)

3) Prevents Gum Disease

Inflammation of the gums, also known as gingivitis, is the first sign of gum disease. When brushing or flossing, if you experience bleeding gums, you might be suffering from this problem.

Neglected gingivitis can progress into periodontitis, a far more painful and destructive form of gum disease. Your gums may start to separate from your teeth as a result. Loss of bone structure can lead to loose teeth. Periodontitis, if left untreated, can trigger systemic inflammation.

Fortunately, gum disease can be avoided with regular dental hygiene practices like brushing twice daily and flossing teeth once daily. Maintaining healthy gums also involves having your teeth cleaned professionally every six months. Check out these super foods that are good for gum health.

4) Removes Plaque

Plaque is a thin, sticky film that forms on your teeth, gums, and the spaces in between them. Plaque can be hard to spot, but it shouldn't be allowed to stick around in your mouth for too long.

When bacteria in your mouth combine with starchy or sugary foods or drinks, plaque forms on and around your teeth. Carbohydrates are metabolized by the acids released by these bacteria. A film called plaque can form on and around your teeth and gums if you don't brush them regularly. Plaque is made up of bacteria, acids, and carbohydrates.

Acids produced by plaque bacteria can erode tooth enamel. Cavities can form if these acids are not removed by regular brushing and flossing teeth.

Flossing teeth helps to remove plaque, keeping your teeth in good health (Image via Pexels @Sora Shimazaki)

Also, if plaque is not removed regularly, it can harden into tartar and accumulate around your gums. According to the American Dental Association, this increases the likelihood of developing gum disease.

When you floss your teeth regularly, you can get rid of food debris and plaque that has built up in the spaces between your teeth.

Flossing Teeth: How to Floss My Teeth?

Get the hang of flossing with the help of this detailed instructional guide:

Get about 18 inches of floss ready to go. Wrap a third of an inch around your first index finger, then repeat with the other finger.

Pull the floss tightly by squeezing it between your thumb and index finger.

Start at your back molars and gently slide the floss between each tooth, working your way forward.

To clean between teeth, start at the gumline and pull the floss to the side to form a 'c' shape against one tooth, then use a push-pull motion and slide up and down the tooth's surface.

When you're done, throw away the floss. The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends against reusing floss because it loses its effectiveness after being exposed to plaque for a second time.

For shiny, beautiful looking teeth, be sure to floss regularly (Image via Pexels @Shiny Diamond)

How Often Should You Be Flossing Teeth?

The American Dental Association (ADA) suggests brushing for two minutes twice daily and flossing once daily. While flossing may be part of your morning routine, others may prefer to do it again before bed.

It's best practice to floss before you brush your teeth. Normally, when you floss, you will be able to more easily remove food debris and plaque from between your teeth. The brushing motion then aids in flushing away the debris and plaque you've scraped from your teeth and gums.

In conclusion, regularly flossing teeth is a must for good oral hygiene. There are many advantages to flossing on a regular basis beyond just the obvious one of preventing food from becoming stuck between your teeth. Meanwhile, check out these best foods for healthy teeth.

Daily flossing may lower your danger of cavities and gum disease by removing food debris and preventing plaque from accumulating.

When you floss, you remove food particles from between your teeth, which can help keep your breath fresh. Brushing and flossing your teeth regularly has been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. Aim to floss once daily, ideally before brushing your teeth.

