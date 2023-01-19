Best Foods to Mask Bad Breath

Bad breath is not just a cause for embarrassment, as it could be an indicator of an underlying health condition as well. In fact, halitosis or bad breath is the third most common reason people visit the dentist after tooth decay and gum disease.

Bacteria from stale food particles that become trapped in the mouth can produce a foul odor if not eliminated. Moreover, blood carries pungent oils in foods like garlic and onions, and can affect your body's smell as well as your breath.

Fortunately, there are many foods that counter halitosis and can help you avoid bad breath. Many of these foods may already be a part of your regular diet, making their use in the fight against halitosis a breeze for you.

Below we will discuss the causes and remedies of bad breath.

Halitosis is an indicator of poor oral hygiene (Image via Pexels @Andrea Piacquadio)

What are the Causes of Bad Breath?

Bad dental hygiene is the primary culprit in most cases of halitosis. Owing to a lack of regular brushing, flossing, and dental checkups, harmful bacteria can quickly take over your mouth and cause serious health problems. Halitosis, tooth decay, and gum disease are just some of the oral health problems that can result from poor dental hygiene.

Since saliva aids in washing out the mouth, insufficient saliva production can cause bad breath. On the other hand, smoking raises the risk of gum disease and can cause dry mouth.

Meanwhile, digestive problems like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) occur when stomach acid or fluid leaks back into the esophagus, the tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach. It is also a leading cause of halitosis.

Redness, swelling, and bleeding of the gums are all symptoms of gingivitis, the early stages of gum disease. Plaque, a film that forms on your teeth and can be removed with proper oral hygiene practices like brushing and flossing, is to blame for this. Cavities may also contribute to causing bad odor in your mouth. Read about what do cavities smell like.

Pungent smelling foods from the onion and garlic family are halitosis-causing foods (Image via Pexels @Karolina Grabowska)

Remedies for Bad Breath: Foods that Help

Check out the following remedies for bad breath. You can also read about these best foods for healthy teeth.

1) Raw Fruits and Vegetables

Fibre's abrasive properties act like a toothbrush, making it an excellent oral hygiene tool. Crunchy, high-fiber foods like celery, kale, apples, and carrots stimulate the production of extra saliva in the mouth. Dietary fibre in these foods also aids in the prevention of bloating and gas, two factors that contribute to chronic bad breath.

Fruits and vegetables high in both fiber and vitamin C are the most effective weapons against halitosis. Vitamin C prevents gum disease by decreasing the number of bacteria in the mouth, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has heard of pirates or scurvy.

2) Parsley and Basil

Both these herbs have polyphenols, which are effective natural chemicals that help in combating bad breath. They contain a lot of chlorophyll as well, which is great for masking bad breath. Parsley and basil are great leafy greens that prevent halitosis and satisfy the craving for a zing of garlic without sacrificing your minty fresh breath.

Parsley and basil are fresh herbs that fight against halitosis (Image via Pexels @Suzy Hazelwood)

3) Yogurt

Eating three ounces of yogurt daily for six weeks reduced hydrogen sulfide by 80%, according to a study by the International and American Associations for Dental Research. The smell of hydrogen sulfide is even more unpleasant than that of rotting eggs.

Yogurt is an excellent weapon in the fight against bad breath, as it does so in several different ways. Vitamin D, which is abundant in dairy products like yogurt, inhibits the development of bacteria in the human body. Good bacteria found in probiotic yogurt can also help your digestive system feel better.

4) Ginger

6-gingerol, one of ginger's active ingredients, stimulates an enzyme in saliva that breaks down sulfur compounds in the mouth. For a simple at-home mouthwash, try mixing pressed ginger with lemon juice and warm water.

Probiotic yogurt with berries is a very healthy snack that can also help prevent halitosis (Image via Pexels @Any Lane)

5) Water

Water is not technically a food, but it is essential if you wish to prevent halitosis. Regular rinsing with water helps remove food debris and dead cells from the mouth, making it an unfriendly environment for odor-causing bacteria.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is the best way to prevent halitosis. You can also try avoiding odor-causing foods like garlic, horseradish, milk, onions, and canned tuna to improve your breath and reduce odor-causing bacteria.

