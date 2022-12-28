Alcohol Poisoning Symptoms: How to Spot the Signs

Knowing alcohol poisoning symptoms helps in detecting the condition as early as possible.

You might have had a hangover but handled it well. Alcohol poisoning, however, is risky and even fatal. When someone consumes a significant amount of alcohol quickly, it occurs.

According to the National Institutes of Health, a drinker is in danger of lasting brain damage or death during alcohol poisoning because basic biological processes like breathing and heart rate start to slow down.

What Are the Common Alcohol Poisoning Symptoms?

In order for someone to receive medical attention, it is crucial to know how to identify alcohol poisoning. The following are typical alcohol poisoning symptoms and indicators:

1) Mental confusion

Slurred speech, sluggish reflexes, and trouble walking are just a few of the most common alcohol poisoning symptoms. Alcohol impacts the brain, which explains why.

Even one or two drinks can cause some problems.

Too much of alcohol can result in alcohol poisoning. (Image via Unsplash/ Taylor Friehl)

If you notice someone who is visibly intoxicated and is having difficulty speaking or moving, it's likely that they have had far too much alcohol. Alcohol poisoning can be a possibility for them. In addition to perplexity, severe cases can result in a coma.

Check out the connection between alcohol and depression.

2) Hypothermia

It's typical for people to believe that drinking alcohol will make them feel warmer. Unfortunately, drinking is one of the worst things you can do to stay warm.

That's because, despite the fact that alcohol may make you feel warm, your blood vessels are widening, which causes you to rapidly lose heat from the surface of your skin.

Alcohol poisoning can also prevent people from recognizing how cold they are and taking action to stay warm. Heavy drinkers are also more prone to fall asleep outside in the cold, where they are more likely to experience hypothermia.

Someone who has consumed too much alcohol may shiver as a result. Shivering is another typical alcohol poisoning symptom.

3) Pale skin

Alcohol poisoning symptoms include pale, blue, or blotchy skin. It's not good if you observe someone with damp, icy skin.

Alcohol poisoning can also prevent people from recognizing how cold they are. (Image via Pexels/ Nicola Barts)

Your brain system, heart, and other organs can become disrupted if your body temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. It can result in cardiac failure and/or death if untreated.

4) Vomiting

Alcohol poisoning occurs when you consume too much of it. Your body has a built-in self-defense mechanism that helps you get rid of extra alcohol by making you throw up.

There are, however, two potential issues. The first is that you can easily choke on your own vomit if you're lying down flat.

When someone consumes a significant amount of alcohol quickly, poisoning occurs. (Image via Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto)

The second issue is that your brain regulates reflexes like your gag reflex, which are involuntary reactions. Your brain's ability to regulate automatic responses is impaired by alcohol, making it simpler for you to suffocate and pass out.

Other possible alcohol poisoning symptoms include:

Unconsciousness or semi-consciousness

Irregular breathing

Unable to walk properly

Ways to Treat Alcohol Poisoning

If someone develops alcohol poisoning symptoms, they may require immediate life-saving treatment. Here are the guidelines to follow:

Try to keep the person awake

Try to keep them from lying down; if they do, tilt their head to the side if they are able to,

Provide water if they are unconscious

Place them in the recovery position, and make sure they are breathing.

Do not force them to walk

Conclusion

Any sort of alcohol, including beer, wine, and liquor, can cause alcohol poisoning. As alcohol is broken down and absorbed by your stomach, it enters your bloodstream and your blood alcohol level starts to rise.

Alcohol is metabolized by your liver. But if your blood alcohol level is high, your overworked liver can't get rid of the poison fast enough, leading to alcohol poisoning symptoms.

Poll : 0 votes