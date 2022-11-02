Hollywood’s “It” girl Alicia Silverstone recently took to Instagram to flaunt her super strong legs and core while in a bikini with her friends in Greece, and her fans showered her with compliments for being so fit and toned at the age of 46.

So, what has enabled Alicia Silverstone to build such super strong legs and core? Let’s look at the routine the Clueless actress follows to maintain her beautiful and strong physique.

Alicia Silverstone’s secret behind strong legs and core explored

Alicia Silverstone has been giving quite a peek into her Greek vacation by sharing pictures of the sunsets, landscapes, and her friends on social media. She seems to be having a blast on this vacation while chilling on the boat.

Silverstone takes her fitness journey quite seriously to develop super strong legs and core. With exercise being a crucial part of her lifestyle, the actress takes dance and yoga classes not just to keep herself active but also because these activities make her feel happy.

While dancing helps burn a decent amount of calories, yoga helps build mental and physical fitness of the body through gentle movements and deep breaths.

Silverstone also likes walking her dog outside, which gets her body moving and taking in the fresh air.

When it comes to diet, Alicia prefers vegan meals as it helps her stay clear and grounded. According to the actress, a vegan diet has provided her with many benefits, including getting clear skin, losing weight, boosting the body’s overall energy, and helping her with asthma.

In an interview with the New York Times, the actress said:

"When I don’t eat well, I don’t feel well, and then my moods go all over the place."

The Crush actress also shares new vegan recipes on social media with her followers, and has also launched a vegan vitamin company called MyKind Organics.

Silverstone has been following a vegan diet for about 20 years as she started pursuing veganism at the age of 21. She is also the author of a best-selling cookbook called The Kind Diet.

However, she has come under criticism from the public for putting her son on a vegan diet, as the medical community has not been able to understand the effects of veganism on children.

Bottom Line

Silverstone is one of the many celebrities who have taken weight training to build a strong body and great-looking curves. And she’s succeeded in this goal, as she’s been working out since she was 15 years old to stay super fit and healthy at 46.

Who says Hollywood stars can’t look young and fit even after middle age? Anything is possible when you commit yourself to working out like Alicia Silverstone.

