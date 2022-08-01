Jeff Seid’s Ultimate Diet and Workout Routine

Jeff Seid, 28, is an IFBB bodybuilder, entrepreneur, fitness model, and social media influencer. At this young age, he has achieved several accolades, is known for his esthetic physique, and is one of the most inspirational and liked celebrities in the fitness industry. While Jeff suffered a career-ending injury in his football career, he overcame it powerfully and became the youngest American IFBB pro in history.
Not only does he have a striking body but he has also managed to come up with diet plans for bodybuilders, founded a sportswear company, and published a training book named Guide to Aesthetics. For Jeff Seid, this has been possible because of his obsession with fitness and sports that began when he was just a child. His muscle-building journey started started at an incredible age of 11 years. By 2013, he had started taking part in various competitive events and switched to bodybuilding with more commitment.
So, what’s Jeff’s fitness all about? What is his routine? What diet does he follow? Read on to find the answers.
Jeff Seid’s Workout Routine
In Seid’s workout plan, he changes his routine regularly. He believes switching workouts shocks his muscles and challenges him constantly. Within his workouts, he uses lots of super-sets, and with most of his exercises, Jeff aims for 10 to 12 reps and gradually drops the number to 8 reps in the last set. Jeff Seid also makes sure to work on his abs and calves within each workout, right at the end of his session, for about 10 to 15 minutes.
The workout routine mentioned below is one of the plans that Jeff follows and has brought great results for him. He even recommends others to try this workout. Here is Jeff Seid’s workout plan that includes the sets of exercises that he recommends.
Day 1: Chest/Calves
- Dumbbell bench press
- Barbell incline bench press
- Incline dumbbell flyes
- Cable flyes
- Chest dips
- Standing calf raises
- Seated calf raises
Day 2: Back
- Bent over barbell row
- Barbell deadlift
- Seated cable rows
- Wide grip chin-ups
Day 3: Legs
- Front barbell squat
- Barbell squat
- Quad extensions
- Leg press
- Lying leg curls
Day 4: Calves/Arms
- Standing calf raises
- Seated calf raises
- Barbell curls
- Preacher curls
- Alternating dumbbell curls
- Concentration curls
- Dumbbell one-arm triceps extension
- Skull crushers
- Triceps rope extensions
Day 5: Shoulders
- Side lateral raises
- Shoulder press
- Bent-over rear delt raises
- Upright barbell row
- Rear delt pec deck flyes
- Front dumbbell raises
- Barbell shrug
- Dumbbell shrug
Day 6: Rest Day
On his rest day, Jeff prefers taking a well-earned break or simply keeping his physical activity low. He uses his rest day to recover so that he can hit the gym the next day more efficiently.
Jeff Seid’s Diet
While his workout looks incredible, his diet is simply stunning. Like any other bodybuilder, Jeff does not take his diet lightly and everything included in his diet is intended to develop and maintain his overall physique. He prefers to eat every few hours and eats 6 meals per day.
He loves protein-rich foods including chicken breasts, egg whites, whey protein, etc., and also consumes certain complex carbs such as brown rice and oatmeal. He is also into carb cycling to limit his body fat, meaning he reduces carb intake over a three to four-day period. Jeff Seid’s diet is different throughout the year, which means he has a different diet for his bulking phase and a new one when he is cutting to shed fat.
Jeff Seid’s Bulking Diet
Within his bulking diet, Jeff consumes roughly 5000 calories and prefers the following:
Meal 1: Banana, egg beaters and dry oats
Meal 2: Mass grainer, flax seed oil, and milk/meal replacement powder with complex carbohydrates, fruit, and flax seed oil
Meal 3: Brown rice, lean fish or turkey, chicken, and broccoli or green beans
Meal 4: Mass grainer, milk and flax seed oil/meal replacement powder with complex carbohydrates, flax seed oil, and fruit
Meal 5: Turkey or lean fish, chicken, green beans, and brown rice
Meal 6: Milk, mass grainer, flaxseed oil / fruit, meal replacement powder with complex carbohydrates, and flax seed oil
Meal 7: Banana, cream of rice
Meal 8: Complex carbohydrate powder and casein powder
Jeff’s Cutting Phase Diet
Within his cutting phase, Seid uses carb cycling and prefers this on either a 3- or 2-day basis. He lowers his carb intake over a period of certain days and then increases it the next day.
For his cutting diet, Jeff includes the following:
Meal 1: Eggs, blueberries, omega 3 pills, and a multivitamin pack
Meal 2: Brown rice and chicken breast
Meal 3 (Post workout): Banana, whey protein, and mini Gatorade
Meal 4: Chicken breast and avocado
Meal 5: Sweet potato and round steak
Meal 6: Liquid egg white or cod white fish
Takeaway
You have read about Jeff Seid’s workout and diet plan that he follows closely and rarely indulges in a cheat day. If you too are willing to transform your body, give Jeff’s workout and diet plan a try. With his routine combined with the diet, you can definitely become stronger, fitter, and a better version of yourself.