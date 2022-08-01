Jeff Seid’s Ultimate Diet and Workout Routine

Jeff Seid, 28, is an IFBB bodybuilder, entrepreneur, fitness model, and social media influencer. At this young age, he has achieved several accolades, is known for his esthetic physique, and is one of the most inspirational and liked celebrities in the fitness industry. While Jeff suffered a career-ending injury in his football career, he overcame it powerfully and became the youngest American IFBB pro in history.

Not only does he have a striking body but he has also managed to come up with diet plans for bodybuilders, founded a sportswear company, and published a training book named Guide to Aesthetics. For Jeff Seid, this has been possible because of his obsession with fitness and sports that began when he was just a child. His muscle-building journey started started at an incredible age of 11 years. By 2013, he had started taking part in various competitive events and switched to bodybuilding with more commitment.

So, what’s Jeff’s fitness all about? What is his routine? What diet does he follow? Read on to find the answers.

Jeff Seid’s Workout Routine

In Seid’s workout plan, he changes his routine regularly. He believes switching workouts shocks his muscles and challenges him constantly. Within his workouts, he uses lots of super-sets, and with most of his exercises, Jeff aims for 10 to 12 reps and gradually drops the number to 8 reps in the last set. Jeff Seid also makes sure to work on his abs and calves within each workout, right at the end of his session, for about 10 to 15 minutes.

The workout routine mentioned below is one of the plans that Jeff follows and has brought great results for him. He even recommends others to try this workout. Here is Jeff Seid’s workout plan that includes the sets of exercises that he recommends.

Day 1: Chest/Calves

Dumbbell bench press

Barbell incline bench press

Incline dumbbell flyes

Cable flyes

Chest dips

Standing calf raises

Seated calf raises

Day 2: Back

Bent over barbell row

Barbell deadlift

Seated cable rows

Wide grip chin-ups

Day 3: Legs

Front barbell squat

Barbell squat

Quad extensions

Leg press

Lying leg curls

Day 4: Calves/Arms

Standing calf raises

Seated calf raises

Barbell curls

Preacher curls

Alternating dumbbell curls

Concentration curls

Dumbbell one-arm triceps extension

Skull crushers

Triceps rope extensions

Day 5: Shoulders

Side lateral raises

Shoulder press

Bent-over rear delt raises

Upright barbell row

Rear delt pec deck flyes

Front dumbbell raises

Barbell shrug

Dumbbell shrug

Day 6: Rest Day

On his rest day, Jeff prefers taking a well-earned break or simply keeping his physical activity low. He uses his rest day to recover so that he can hit the gym the next day more efficiently.

Jeff Seid’s Diet

While his workout looks incredible, his diet is simply stunning. Like any other bodybuilder, Jeff does not take his diet lightly and everything included in his diet is intended to develop and maintain his overall physique. He prefers to eat every few hours and eats 6 meals per day.

He loves protein-rich foods including chicken breasts, egg whites, whey protein, etc., and also consumes certain complex carbs such as brown rice and oatmeal. He is also into carb cycling to limit his body fat, meaning he reduces carb intake over a three to four-day period. Jeff Seid’s diet is different throughout the year, which means he has a different diet for his bulking phase and a new one when he is cutting to shed fat.

Jeff Seid’s Bulking Diet

Within his bulking diet, Jeff consumes roughly 5000 calories and prefers the following:

Meal 1: Banana, egg beaters and dry oats

Meal 2: Mass grainer, flax seed oil, and milk/meal replacement powder with complex carbohydrates, fruit, and flax seed oil

Meal 3: Brown rice, lean fish or turkey, chicken, and broccoli or green beans

Meal 4: Mass grainer, milk and flax seed oil/meal replacement powder with complex carbohydrates, flax seed oil, and fruit

Meal 5: Turkey or lean fish, chicken, green beans, and brown rice

Meal 6: Milk, mass grainer, flaxseed oil / fruit, meal replacement powder with complex carbohydrates, and flax seed oil

Meal 7: Banana, cream of rice

Meal 8: Complex carbohydrate powder and casein powder

Jeff’s Cutting Phase Diet

Within his cutting phase, Seid uses carb cycling and prefers this on either a 3- or 2-day basis. He lowers his carb intake over a period of certain days and then increases it the next day.

For his cutting diet, Jeff includes the following:

Meal 1: Eggs, blueberries, omega 3 pills, and a multivitamin pack

Meal 2: Brown rice and chicken breast

Meal 3 (Post workout): Banana, whey protein, and mini Gatorade

Meal 4: Chicken breast and avocado

Meal 5: Sweet potato and round steak

Meal 6: Liquid egg white or cod white fish

Takeaway

You have read about Jeff Seid’s workout and diet plan that he follows closely and rarely indulges in a cheat day. If you too are willing to transform your body, give Jeff’s workout and diet plan a try. With his routine combined with the diet, you can definitely become stronger, fitter, and a better version of yourself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far