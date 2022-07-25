5 Best Exercises for Men to Get Fit Without Going to Gym

If you want to get fit but don't want to hit the gym to do exercises, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

While weight lifting is essential for several reasons, it's not required to develop strength and tone your body. You can simply use your own body as resistance, and get fit in no time.

At-home exercises for men are an incredible way to get fit without stepping inside a gym or fitness studio. From bodyweight workouts that require no fancy equipment to high-impact cardio routines that elevate your heart rate, the exercise options are limitless.

At-home Exercises for Men to Get Fit

Whether you don’t have time or you’re just not that into the gym, these five exercises will work on your entire body and help you sweat it out efficiently.

1) Plank Under Reach

Planks are one of the most effective exercises when it comes to full-body benefits. Moreover, adding reach-under movement targets your core muscles even more.

To do them:

Start by taking a high plank position, and make sure your core muscles are tight and your lower back isn’t bent.

Raise your left hand off the floor, and touch your right knee without moving your legs.

Return to the plank position.

Repeat with your right hand, tapping your left knee, and again return to the start.

2) Oblique Crunch

This exercise supports your posture and prevents shoulders and lower-back injuries. It also helps tone your waist and build a six-pack.

To do it:

Start by lying on your back, with your feet straight and flat, and knees bent.

Keep your left hand behind your head, right palm perpendicular to your torso and elbow flared outside.

Tighten your abs as you lift your shoulders off the ground, and twist your body to bring your left elbow towards your right knee.

Lower, and repeat the desired number of reps before changing sides.

3) Spiderman Push-up

Spiderman push-ups are a variation of traditional push-ups and largely target the stabilising abdominal muscles, back and six-pack muscles of the obliques and rectus abdominis.

Additionally, this push-up is one of the best compound exercises that also works on your triceps, chest, abdomen and shoulders, while engaging your quads and hips.

To do it:

Take a plank position, with your hands positioned slightly wider than your shoulder width. Make sure your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels.

Tighten your abdominal muscles, and start bending your elbows. As you start to lower your chest towards the floor ensure your elbows are at a 45-degree angle from your body.

Raise your left foot and draw your left knee out and up in a way that your left knee moves towards your elbow at the same time when your chest hovers from the floor a few inches.

Reverse the movement by extending your elbows as you simultaneously straighten your knee, and return your left foot to the start.

On an exhale, press yourself back to the initial position.

Repeat the exercise on the other side by bringing your right knee to your right elbow.

4) Single Leg Squat

Single leg squats or pistol squats are one of the most advanced bodyweight exercises.

This workout targets your quads, glutes, hip adductors, hamstrings, calves and core muscles. It's a unilateral exercise that also helps you determine your weak muscles and challenges your balance, stability and mobility.

To do it:

Stand tall, with both your arms straight in front of your body. Keep your arms at your shoulder level.

Lift your left leg off the floor, and hold it in front of you.

Slowly lower your body, and push your hips back as far as you can.

Hold the position, and push your body back to the starting position.

5) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are one of the best all-rounder exercises that help develop both fitness and strength.

This exercise is excellent for targeting your upper body and core muscles and simultaneously works on your entire cardiovascular system. When doing this exercise, you must keep your shoulders above your hands and back straight. Do not bounce, and keep your abs tight throughout the exercise.

To do it:

Take a press-up position, and keep your arms straight.

Tighten your core muscles, and without moving your lower back, raise your left foot off the ground. At the same time, lift your left knee towards your chest.

Touch the ground with your left toes, and jump your left foot back to the initial position.

Simultaneously bring your right knee towards your chest, and continue back and forth.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far