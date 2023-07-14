All you need to know about saddlebags: Major causes and exercises to get rid of them

Are you noticing fat around your outer thighs, specifically below the butts? Well, they're saddlebags, and just like belly fats, getting rid of them could be a time-taking process.

Fortunately, exercise and certain lifestyle changes can help reduce their appearance. Read on to know about the exercises and what causes saddlebags.

What are saddlebags?

Saddlebags are common among women. (Photo via Pexels/Tim Samuel)

Saddlebags are fat accumulated on the outer thighs, just under the butts. This kind of fat accumulation is mostly common among women, as females tend to have a larger pelvis.

Moreover, the estrogen in women increases chances of fat accumulation around the thighs and abdominal region.

What causes saddlebags?

Poor eating habits can cause fat accumulation around the thighs. (Photo via Pexels/Robin Stickel)

Saddlebags develop on the body due to several reasons, including genetics, a sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, hormonal issues and stress.

Among all, though, genetics is one of the major causes of lower body fat accumulation. Additionally, age is also associated with fat accumulation in the hips, thighs and buttocks.

Saddlebags may be stubborn, but there are ways to get rid of them. Below, we have listed a few weighted exercises that can help reduce fat accumulation in the thighs and hips. While you can always perform bodyweight exercises, weighted ones challenge the muscles more and work on the targeted muscles even harder.

Exercises for saddlebags

The following strength training exercises can help reduce lower body fat and also improve overall body shape. Here are a few of the most effective exercises for saddlebags with weights:

#1 Dumbbell lunge

Lunges can reduce fat. (Photo via Pexels/Gustavo Fring)

The dumbbell lunge is an effective lower body exercise that targets the hamstrings, glutes and quads while also strengthening the entire midsection, aka the core muscles.

Dumbbell lunges are also a unilateral exercise that allows you to train one leg at a time.

To do it:

Begin standing with feet positioned at shoulder-width distance, and grab a pair of dumbbells in each hand at arm’s length.

Take a big step forward with your right foot, and lower into a lunge by bending the knees. Make sure to keep your back straight as you lunge. Push through your front heel, and stand back up to the starting position.

Repeat on both sides for a few reps.

#2 Bulgarian split squat

The Bulgarian split squat is an amazing strength training exercise that will help reduce the appearance of saddlebags while also strengthening the entire lower body muscles, including the glutes, quads and hamstrings.

The best thing about this exercise is that it targets one leg at a time.

To do it:

Start standing straight with your back against a bench. Grab a dumbbell in each hand, and place the top of your left foot on top of the bench.

Make sure the rear leg is slightly bent.

Lower towards the floor while pushing the hips back, and bending the knees till the back knee gets a few inches off the floor.

Slowly push through the front heel, and return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

#3 Dumbbell squat

Squats reduce saddlebags. (Photo via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

The dumbbell squat is one of the easiest exercises to target saddlebags. It not only reduces fat accumulation but also strengthens the entire lower body while also keeping the spine safe. Additionally, dumbbell squats improve core strength and stability, too.

To do it:

Stand with your feet at a shoulder-width distance, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides.

Push your hips back, and bend your knees to get into a squat position, and slowly come back up to the starting position.

Make sure to maintain a neutral arch in the lower back. Complete a few reps.

#4 Cable kickback

The cable kickback is the weighted version of the donkey kick exercise. The cable offers additional resistance and targets the fat-accumulated muscles even more. A great exercise to reduce saddlebags, cable kickbacks strengthen the glutes, too.

To do it:

Place an ankle strap on a pulley machine, and set the cable at its lowest position. Load up with the appropriate weight, and attack the strap to your left ankle.

Hold the machine’s frame with your left hand, and slightly lean forward to start the exercise. Slowly kick your left leg back up while keeping your leg straight and not bending the knee.

Return your leg to the starting position, and repeat for a few reps before switching sides.

#5 Fire hydrant

The fire hydrant is a productive exercise for not just reducing fat but also toning the outer thighs and glutes.

This exercise improves hip stability, strengthens lower body and reduces appearance of cellulite, too. While it doesn’t require weights, you can still make it challenging by wearing ankle weights.

To do it:

Take a position on all your fours, and wear an ankle weight on both ankles. Make sure the hips are above the knees, and palms are under the shoulders.

Bend your knee, and lift your left leg out to your side till the thigh gets parallel to the floor.

Return your leg to the starting position, and repeat the movement with your opposite leg.

Fire hydrants reduce cellulite. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Apart these exercises, you also need to pay attention to your diet to reduce lower body fat.

It's important that you track your calorie intake and consume nutrient-dense foods mostly. Consider adding lots of vegetables, fruits and nuts to your diet, and opt for healthy carbs. Limit alcohol consumption and high-calorie foods, and keep track of your portion sizes, too.