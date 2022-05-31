What Is Rene Campbell's Diet and Workout Routine That Helps Her Maintain the Body of a Champion Bodybuilder?

Rene Campbell is one of the most well-known female bodybuilders in the world. Hailing from Brighton, UK, Rene Campbell got into bodybuilding at the age of 32 - not the age most people would consider taking up an interest that demands extreme modifications in exercise and diet. She grew up an athlete with a relatively slender frame.

Now, standing at 5’7”, weighing almost 90 kilos, Rene Campbell is the heaviest female bodybuilder in England, and has several titles to her name.

Once a size 8 who has to shop for size 18 clothes to accommodate her shoulders, Campbell eats over 4500 calories a day to maintain her muscles. Of course, that varies depending on whether she's in the offseason or in season.

According to a video by Munchies, Rene Campbell talks about how during a bodybuilding competition, judges look at the competitor’s presentation, condition, fat percentage, vascularity, and symmetry. Obviously, that takes a lot of exercise, practice, and a very small percentage of body fat.

While her workouts are packed with heavy weights and a whole lot of reps and sets six days a week, you may be wondering what she eats in a day to meet that 4500-cal requirement. Turns out, she plans her meals for the entire month.

Campbell follows something she calls a “big cook” - preparing her meals for two weeks in one shot. This comprises of:

• 5 large cabbages

Cabbage is full of fiber and easy to cook, so Campbell adds these to keep her digestive system moving smoothly.

• 10 kilos of chicken breast

What she defines as clean protein, ideal for building and repairing muscle.

• 5 kilos of rice

Campbell explains how this is a slow-release carbohydrate, which makes it ideal for bodybuilding.

• 150 eggs a week

She claims to eat 150 egg whites a week, leaving out the yolk as they are higher in fat.

Yep, that’s a lot! Campbell has been eating this way for several years now. She splits her calories across seven meals over the course of the day. Her secret is to see it as fuel, so you’ll stick to it even if it gets boring.

But wait, let’s not forget Rene Campbell’s infamous protein-packed shake! Once titled in many sports magazine articles, Campbell’s power shake did raise a few eyebrows.

Her shake consists of:

• 130 g boiled chicken

• 130 g boiled rice

• 50 g frozen cabbage

• A little bit of water

We’re not kidding! Gross as it sounds, Campbell claims that it is extremely good and helpful for her. And why not - it is basically one of her meals of the day blended into a smoothie. That should make it easier and quicker to down, right?

Of course, with such a heavy diet, there should be some supplementation as well, to keep internal processes running smoothly. She also consumes a number of multivitamins, amino acids, and protein supplements, at very specific times throughout the day.

Bodybuilding isn’t an easy sport for anybody. It requires high levels of discipline and hard work, no matter what level you’re at. The effort is only supposed to go up as you progress. Rene Campbell proves that even though it requires all your attention and time, it is a sport worth sticking to.

With the required amount of dedication, anybody can get into bodybuilding and make a name for themselves; even if you’re a woman with a small frame.

Although Rene Campbell’s diet is definitely not advised for the average woman, it is a testament to how much effort goes into the craft. Campbell’s dedication is an inspiring story of a woman achieving her farthest dreams, and continuing to inspire many enthusiasts even today.

