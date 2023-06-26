Allergy-induced asthma: Breathe easier with effective treatments and cough control

Living with allergy-induced asthma can be challenging, but with the right treatments and strategies, you can manage your symptoms and enjoy a better quality of life.

In this article, we explore the causes of allergy-induced asthma, effective treatment options and practical tips for controlling asthmatic coughs and preventing asthma attacks. Let's dive in and discover how you can breathe easier.

Understanding allergy-induced asthma

Exploring allergy-induced asthma (Image via Freepik/stockking)

Allergy-induced asthma, also known as allergic asthma, is a type of asthma triggered by allergens like pollen, dust mites, pet dander or mold spores.

When exposed to these allergens, the airways become inflamed, leading to symptoms like wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and coughing. It's essential to identify and manage your specific triggers to minimize asthma episodes.

Treatment for allergy-induced asthma

Effective treatments (Image via Freepik)

Medications: Your healthcare provider may prescribe various medications to control your allergy induced asthma.

These may include:

Inhaled corticosteroids: These anti-inflammatory medications help reduce airway inflammation and prevent asthma symptoms.

Long-acting bronchodilators: These medications relax and open the airways, providing relief from asthma symptoms.

Allergy medications: Antihistamines or nasal corticosteroids can help manage allergies that trigger asthma symptoms.

Allergen immunotherapy: Also known as allergy shots, allergen immunotherapy involves receiving regular injections of small amounts of allergens to gradually desensitize your immune system. Over time, that can reduce your allergic reactions and asthma symptoms.

Avoidance and environmental control: Minimize your exposure to allergens by taking these steps:

Keep your living space clean and dust-free.

Use allergy-proof bedding covers, and wash your bedding regularly.

Keep pets out of bedrooms, or consider hypoallergenic breeds.

Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters to remove allergens from the air.

Keep windows closed during high pollen seasons, and use air conditioning.

Cough-induced asthma and how to manage it

Cough-induced asthma (Image via Freepik)

Cough-induced asthma, also called cough-variant asthma, is a type of asthma where coughing is the primary symptom. The cough can be triggered by allergens, respiratory infections or irritants like smoke or strong odors.

Here's how you can manage it:

Follow your prescribed asthma treatment plan, including taking medications as directed.

Identify and avoid triggers that exacerbate your cough, like smoke, cold air or strong fragrances.

Stay hydrated to keep your airways moist and minimize coughing.

Use a humidifier to add moisture to the air, especially during dry seasons or in heated indoor environments.

Practice deep breathing exercises and relaxation techniques to help control coughing episodes.

Tips to stop asthmatic cough and prevent asthma attacks

Carry your inhaler (Image via Freepik/Wayhomestudio)

1) Carry your rescue inhaler at all times, and know how to use it effectively.

2) Identify early warning signs of an asthma attack, like increased coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath, and take action promptly.

3) Create an asthma action plan with your healthcare provider, outlining steps to manage your symptoms and what to do during an asthma attack.

4) Engage in regular physical activity, as exercise can help improve lung function and overall asthma control. However, consult your doctor before starting any exercise program.

5) Maintain a healthy lifestyle, including balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep and stress management, as these factors can positively impact your overall respiratory health.

Living with allergy-induced asthma doesn't have to hinder your daily life. By understanding your triggers, following an appropriate treatment plan and implementing practical strategies to control coughing and prevent asthma attacks, you can breathe easier and enjoy a more fulfilling life.

Remember that it's crucial to work closely with your healthcare provider to develop a personalized approach that suits your needs. With the right care and management, you can effectively navigate allergy-induced asthma and experience improved respiratory health.

