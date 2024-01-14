Alternate nostril breathing - try this simple technique and improve your brain health

If you are into yoga or just started your daily practice then alternate nostril breathing can be a game changer. It is also known as Nadi Shodhana Pranayama - a powerful breathing technique. In this practice you take deep belly breaths through alternate nostrils. In Sanskrit, 'Nadi' is a channel and 'Shodhana' stands for purifying.

The whole point of this exercise is to cleanse and balance your body's energy flow. It's one of the powerful breathing moves in Hatha Yoga. You're breathing in through your left nostril, then the right, and intentionally blocking the other one off.

By switching up the airflow between nostrils, it balances out your brain – the logic side and the feels side. It gets the right and left energies in your body in sync.

Benefits of alternate nostril breathing exercise

1) Balances Nervous System

Improves functioning of central nervous system (Image via freepik/Kjpargeter)

Doing the alternate nostril breathing thing really balances out your nervous system. It activates the chill and recovery side of your system, called the parasympathetic nervous system. It puts a halt on the stressed-out mind caused by the sympathetic nervous system.

Now, the left nostril's all about tapping into your creative and emotional side. The right nostril, on the other hand, is all about getting logical and verbal skills flowing. When you're switching the breath between nostrils, it syncs up these brain functions.

2) Improves Sleep

Better sleep to relax your mind and body (Image via Freepik/ gpointstudio)

Alternate nostril breathing promotes relaxation and better sleep quality. Taking slow, steady breaths gets your parasympathetic nervous system going, telling your body to relax.

That cancels out the whole "fight or flight" thing stress does. Doing this breathing exercise before hitting the sack helps quiet your thoughts, lowers anxiety, and sets you up for a good night's rest.

3) Enhances Focus

Increases your focus and concentration (Image via Freepik)

Alternate nostril breathing turns up the dial on focus and concentration. This happens when you switch up the nostrils you're breathing. This puts your mind in focus mode, since you're paying attention to your breath. And not letting your thoughts go all over the place.

Studies say that this practice lights up the parts of your brain that handle attention and decision making. It helps keep your mind from going off track, improving your focus game for longer.

4) Regulates Heart Rate

Healthy heart leads to healthy life (Image via Freepik)

Alternate nostril breathing keeps your system cool by relaxing the parasympathetic nervous system. This breathing activity can lower your blood pressure and heart rate if you are stressed.

Studies even show a dip in your systolic and diastolic blood pressure after doing it regularly for a few weeks.

One study saw peeps with borderline high blood pressure drop their numbers after 4 weeks of daily practice. So, it's safe to say alternate nostril breathing can help keep your blood pressure in check.

How To Practice Alternate Nostril Breathing

Get into a cozy position. Keep your back straight.

Rest your left hand on your left knee, palm upwards.

With your right thumb softy press against your right nostril to shut it.

Slowly and deeply, breathe in through your left nostril.

Close off the left nostril with your right ring finger. Hold for a couple seconds.

Release the right nostril and exhale slowly through it.

Inhale again through the right nostril. Close it off with the right thumb.

Release the left nostril and exhale through it. This completes one cycle.

Continue this rhythm. Alternate between nostrils while inhaling and exhaling.

Start with 10 rounds and slowly go up to to 10-15 minutes daily.

Remember to breathe slowly, deeply, and softly.

You can keep your eyes closed or slightly open.

When To Practice

The best time to do this is right after you rise in the morning. Starting your day like this can soothe your mind and set your day off on a good note. Also, try practicing it at night during bedtime.

This routine is super easy and can help you unwind anytime. It's ace for starting your day in a calm and focused way each morning. Plus, doing it before bed can help you wind down, prepping you for a restful sleep.