“Always look into someone’s left eye”: MIT lecturer reveals how gazing into a person’s left eye deepens emotional bond

The human brain exerts a perpetual and profound influence over our thoughts and behaviors, with one intriguing avenue being the intricate link between emotional attachment and the eyes. While this connection may not appear immediately astonishing, Dr. Tara Swart offers valuable insights into this phenomenon.

Dr. Swart made an appearance on the popular YouTube series, "The Diary Of A CEO," and delved into the intersection of neuroscience and everyday concerns. During the engaging conversation, the discussion veered toward the contagious nature of stress. Dr. Tara Swart delivered a surprising insight into emotional bonding that left the host, Steven Bartlett, visibly taken aback.

Dr Tara sheds light on attachment theory, neuroscience and communication with eyes in this episode. (Image via Youtube/ The Diary Of A CEO)

MIT lecturer reveals the connection between gazing and emotional bonding

Next time you look at your date, you are likely to use this tip from Dr Swart, senior lecturer at Massachusetts Institute at Technology (MIT). Bartlett shares his realization that humans are constantly influenced by invisible forces. To which Dr Swart comments, "I am already a certain form of eye contact with you to connect a sense of emotional resonance."

It is widely acknowledged that eye contact plays a significant role in human interactions, influencing the dynamics of our conversations. Each instance of eye contact signifies a distinct emotional connection, with its duration varying depending on the nature of the relationship. In encounters with strangers, such eye contact tends to be brief, typically lasting only a few seconds. Conversely, in interactions with our significant others, the duration of eye contact tends to be more prolonged.

Dr Swart emphasises the role of our brain in emotional bonding. (Image via Youtube/ The Diary Of A CEO)

But what is the origin of this phenomenon? Dr. Swart offers insight into this matter, pointing to the primary manner in which infants connect with their mothers: through eye contact. She goes on to elaborate that the majority of individuals are right-handed, leading them to cradle infants in their left arms. This arrangement establishes an automatic connection between the right eye of the caregiver and the left eye of the child. The amygdala, a part of the brain associated with emotions, processes these signals, reinforcing the emotional connection between the two.

How is eye contact connected to emotional bonding?

Your amygdala is constantly processing emotional signals. (Image via Pexels/ Sarah Chai)

Children model adult behavior, especially their parents. When they are infants, they don't have the medium to communicate but eye contact. It often becomes the basis of how they will connect to others, form attachments, or even engage in pro-social behavior.

Dr Stwart explains that many others are also left-handed but she states, "If I am taking a chance to build on the bond with someone, that's the one statistically speaking to create the resonance."

Bartlett continues to emphasize using this trick whether you are in sales or just trying to make a connection on a date. It indeed is one of the psychological tricks that makes people instantly like you.

Verbal and non-verbal gestures exert significant influence on one's identity and interpersonal connections. Although considerable attention is typically devoted to verbal communication, the role of body language and other non-verbal signals in the emotional bonding process often goes overlooked.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

