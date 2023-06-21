Amanda Bynes placed on 5150 psychiatric hold after mental breakdown yet again   

American actress Amanda Bynes has been placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after she was detained by police. This is the second time that the 37-year-old actress has been placed on psych hold this year.

The 5150 psychiatric hold allows an individual with a mental issue to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization.

Amanda Bynes 5150 psychiatric hold: Where is Amanda Bynes now?

The actress was placed on a psychiatric hold over the weekend. (Photo via Instagram/reporterorosa)

According to the TMZ, the Nickelodeon star was evaluated by a medical team and was placed on a psychiatric hold over the weekend after officers determined her to be a danger to others and herself.

Los Angeles Police Department officers took Bynes in custody on Saturday morning after receiving a call from a woman in distress. As per TMZ, the woman who called was Amanda Bynes herself. She was handcuffed and taken into custody.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the actress looked calm as she communicated with the police but looked weak and defeated. According to reports, Bynes is doing her best for her recovery, but she's quite inconsistent in taking her medications.

Bynes was put on 5150 psychiatric hold in March for the first time

Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold in March for the first time. (Photo via Instagram/urso2003)

Amanda Bynes was placed on a psychiatric hold in March after she was seen walking naked in LA, flagging down cars and motorists and then calling the police herself. She was released from a mental health facility three weeks later with a plan to begin outpatient treatment.

TMZ reported that Bynes walked on the streets without any clothes on and waved a car down to call the police. According to eyewitnesses, the actress told the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode.

After the police took Bynes, she was put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold while her team made a treatment plan for her at the mental health facility.

Following three weeks of treatment at the mental health facility, Bynes worked with the staff to determine that she was good and healthy enough to get back to her regular routine. The actress was then released from the hospital but was suggested an outpatient treatment program.

A source close to the actress said:

"When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication.

The source continued:

"Bynes’ family want the actress to get home safely and get settled. She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better."

The source also revealed that after being released from the mental health facility, Bynes was not doing well and mostly kept herself isolated.

