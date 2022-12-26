What Does a Psychotic Episode Look Like?

A psychotic episode can differ from person to person. While there're common symptoms that allow a person to be diagnosed, the manifestation can depend on various factors.

The term 'psychosis' is used to characterize mental disorders in which some sense of reality has been lost. A psychotic episode occurs when someone becomes ill in this way. A person's thoughts and perceptions are distorted when they experience psychosis, and they can find it difficult to distinguish between what's real and what's not.

People from all walks of life are susceptible to psychosis. It frequently starts in the late teens to mid-20s. In the United States, there're over 100,000 new instances of psychosis each year.

Characteristics of a Psychotic Episode

Psychotic episodes can occur due to many causes. Psychosis can be a sign of a mental condition like bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. However, a person can go through psychosis without ever being given a schizophrenia or other mental disorder diagnosis.

Other factors include lack of sleep, general health issues, overuse of prescription medications, alcohol, and other drugs like marijuana. Understanding the characteristics of a psychotic episode can be highly useful for early diagnosis and effective treatment.

These are the top five indicators of a psychotic episode:

1) Delusion

Even when there's evidence to the contrary, fixed beliefs, or delusions, do not change. The most typical kind of persecutor delusion is the conviction that someone is trying to harm them. There's also the grandiose delusion in which a person thinks that they're superior to everyone else.

Do you know anyone who ardently believed that 2020 would be the end of the world? When someone has such delusions, it may be a good idea to see a therapist, as that may be a sign of an underlying psychotic episode.

That's an example of a nihilistic delusion, which is when a person believes that a great catastrophe would take place.

2) Hallucination

Hallucinations are different from illusions. While illusions are based on misinterpretations of sensory input, hallucinations are perceptions not based on sensory input.

Have you ever heard of someone who's able to see things others are unable to? People who think they see things that aren't there could be experiencing hallucinations. That could be the belief that you see someone who is not there or that you hear voices when nobody is speaking.

It's crucial to remember that merely having hallucinations does not indicate that you're experiencing a psychotic episode. It might be a typical experience, particularly in specific cultural settings. Being cautious would be a good idea to speak with a therapist.

3) Disorganized Thinking

"Do you recall the last time we went to the theater? Oh, I wish I could study right now. Perhaps it would be best if we planned a trip to Italy. I might want to have some cake."

This sentences are an example of disordered thinking. When a speaker keeps veering from one subject to another, it's easy to assume that their thinking is disorganized.

Derailment is another sign of disordered thinking. when a person simply rambles endlessly on irrelevant topics.

4) Abnormal Motor Behaviors

For those with psychotic disorders, even routine behavior can be difficult. Deviation from the norm is a key indicator of a psychotic episode.

Unpredictable agitation is one of the various ways that disorganized behavior can appear. One such condition is catatonia, which results in a person being less reactive to their surroundings.

They could become absolutely immobile and hold a certain position for an extended amount of time, a condition known as mutism and stupor. Or they could move excessively and aimlessly, a condition known as catatonic excitement.

5) Negative Symptoms

It does not imply that a person is emotionally negative. As they lack characteristics a regular person may have, it's called negative. It alludes to the absence of some elements present in people who do not have a disorder.

For instance, a person may have less ability to feel happy feelings from enjoyable things (adonia) or show less goal-directed movements (abolition). Additionally, a person may exhibit less emotion by making fewer eye contacts, fewer facial expressions, or fewer motions of the arms and hands, which usually go along with speech.

Takeaway

Although it can happen in many illnesses, schizophrenia is the most common cause of psychosis. Antipsychotic drugs like Abilify and Risperdal, which treat schizophrenia and mood disorders, can frequently help moderate psychotic symptoms.

Try to remember that you're not alone if you or a loved one is experiencing psychosis. There's a ton of knowledge and assistance available for you to use. Even when it seems scary, a psychotic episode is like any other mental health illness that requires assistance and treatment.

