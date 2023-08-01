Amy Dowden from Strictly embarks on cancer chemo journey

Strictly's Amy Dowden recently began her chemotherapy journey after being diagnosed with grade three breast cancer. Let's come together and support her as she shares her story while spreading awareness about breast cancer.

In this article, we also discuss the importance of checking for breast cancer and how you can take charge of your own breast health.

Strictly's Amy Dowden and her chemo journey

Amy Dowden, the talented Strictly dancer from Caerphilly, took to Instagram to share her journey with chemotherapy. She's determined to raise awareness and encourage others to be vigilant about their breast health.

After her mastectomy in July, she received the news that her cancer had spread, adding another layer of challenge to her fight. Despite the hurdles, she remains strong and hopeful, inspiring countless individuals to check their own breasts regularly.

Importance of checking for breast cancer

Amy Dowden's story reminds us all of the importance of staying vigilant about our breast health.

Early detection can save lives, so knowing how to check for breast cancer is crucial. Regular self-examinations are simple yet powerful ways to catch any changes or abnormalities in your breasts.

Look for any lumps, changes in size or shape, skin dimpling, nipple discharge or unusual pain. If you notice anything unusual, don't hesitate to reach out to your healthcare provider for a professional evaluation.

Taking charge of your breast health

Self examine for breast cancer (Image via Freepik)

Being proactive about your breast health is a wonderful act of self-care. Here's how you can stay on top of your breast health:

Self-examinations: Perform self-examinations monthly to become familiar with how your breasts normally feel. That will make it easier to detect any changes.

Clinical examinations: Regularly schedule clinical breast examinations with your healthcare provider as part of your routine check-ups.

Mammograms: Follow your doctor's recommendations for mammograms based on your age and risk factors.

Know your body: Stay in tune with your body, and pay attention to any changes that might indicate a potential issue.

Amy Dowden's bravery and determination in the face of breast cancer are truly inspiring. Regular self-examinations, clinical check-ups and mammograms are essential tools in the fight against breast cancer, so be proactive, and take charge of your breast health.