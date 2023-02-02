An Overview of Cupping Therapy: What It Is and How Does It Work?

Since ancient times, cupping therapy has been used all over the world, although it is most popular in Chinese and Middle Eastern cultures.

Traditional Chinese medicine, also known as eastern, supplementary, or alternative medicine, uses techniques like cupping, acupuncture, and muscle scraping. While some question its potential health advantages, others support it as a supplemental therapy for conditions like headaches, diabetes, and chronic pain.

When swimmer Michael Phelps suited up to compete at the 2016 Summer Olympics with circular bruises covering his back, cupping therapy entered the public conversation.

What Is Cupping Therapy?

The general definition of cupping therapy is a method that suctions negative pressure onto the skin using cups that are placed over the skin.

Various materials, including glass, silicone, bamboo, and plastic, are used to create the "cups" used in cupping therapy. Different regions of the body are cupped by cupping therapists.

Glass, silicon, bamboo or plastic cups can be used. (Image via Unsplash/ Vi Vi)

Cups are left for suction for about 3-5 minutes. After that, they are either taken away or moved. The formation of welts is due to the suction's power, which is sufficient to rupture some small blood vessels.

Numerous people think that cupping can treat a variety of problems, including stress, pain, allergies, exhaustion, flu, back discomfort, muscular aches, and red, itchy skin. Another advantage of cupping is that it is frequently touted as stimulating blood flow.

With all the revived interest in cupping, it's critical to not get carried away with the enthusiasm and carefully consider how it functions, what the advantages are, and whether there are any possible concerns about its use.

What Does Cupping Therapy Do?

According to Western Physiology, cupping therapy helps to release connective tissue or fascia and improves blood circulation to the surface. It also encourages tissue relaxation and improves cell-to-cell communication.

Cupping therapy improves blood circulation. (Image via Pexels/ Rodnae Productions)

One study used an ultrasound camera to record changes at the cell level. It has been shown that procedures like cupping, acupuncture, and massage relax tissue and lower inflammatory indicators.

There is a decrease in inflammatory cytokines (chemical messengers) and an increase in cytokines that support recovery and relaxation.

How does cupping work?

The primary idea behind how cupping functions is that the suction involved improves better circulation, which promotes healing and lessens discomfort.

To create a vacuum suction sensation, warm to hot cups are placed on your exposed skin during this operation. The blood flow is stimulated by suction.

Bruising, pain, swelling, and red markings are unavoidable side effects of cupping. (Image via Pexels/ Rodnae Productions)

There are two distinct forms of cupping: moist and dry. In both techniques, your therapist will light combustible materials—such as paper, alcohol, or herbs—on fire to warm the cups before applying them to your skin. The suction created by these warm-to-hot cups causes your skin to rise and get red. In the end, this enables the dilation of your blood vessels.

Researchers continue to investigate how cupping reduces pain and illness symptoms. The therapy hasn't been the subject of much investigation.

Cupping creates suction that pulls fluid into the treated area. The capillaries, which are microscopic blood vessels under the skin, are ruptured and enlarged by this suction force. The cupping region is treated as an injury by your body.

Researchers continue to investigate how cupping reduces pain and illness symptoms. (Image via Pexels/ Rodnae Productions)

More blood is sent to the area to speed up the body's natural healing process. Some claim that cupping releases pollutants and clears the pores.

Many may think that cupping therapy is painful. However, the actual procedure is not painful. Bruising, pain, swelling, and red markings are unavoidable side effects for all receivers of cupping. The degree of potential pain and any adverse consequences, however, differ from person to person.

Many doctors do not see cupping therapy as a component of Western medicine since they view it as complementary therapy. This does not, however, imply that it is ineffective. In addition to Western medicine, therapists occasionally use complementary therapies that have data to support them.

