Ancient Chinese game 'Mahjong' proven to enhance memory and function in the elderly

Mahjong, the timeless Chinese strategy game played with rectangular tiles, has been enjoyed for centuries.

However, did you know that the traditional game may have surprising benefits for the brain, particularly in seniors? Recent research suggests that the game could enhance memory and cognitive function in the elderly, making it more than just a pastime.

Originating in China during the 19th century, Mahjong has evolved from various ancient games. However, it wasn't until the 1920s that the game gained popularity in the United States and eventually spread worldwide.

Beyond the game's reputation as a social activity, researchers from the University of Georgia have found that it offers remarkable benefits for brain health.

One of the most significant findings is the potential of Mahjong to prevent dementia

Prevents early dementia (Image via Pexels/Mahmoud Yahyaoui)

Studies have proven that playing this game can help slow down or even reverse the decline in brainpower for older adults dealing with minor memory issues, which can be a sign of dementia just starting.

Furthermore, the positive effects of playing this Chinese game on verbal memory and short-term digit-span memory have been observed in those with mild to moderate dementia.

Interestingly, these benefits were shown to persist even after a month of not engaging in these tile game sessions.

Reduces depression (Image via Unsplash/Albert Hu)

Mahjong's merits don't stop there, though. The game has also been associated with a reduced likelihood of depression among players. A study conducted by the University of Georgia examined the frequency of social activities, including Mahjong, in Chinese residents with depressive symptoms.

Those who keep grinding and stay involved in all kinds of activities regularly are having the best mental health. In other words, when you stay active and do different things, you're leveling up your mental well-being.

Individuals from the city who played this game seemed to feel less down, showing how great the game can be to boost mood.

An essential aspect of Mahjong is its influence on short-term memory

Prevents short-term memory (Image via Unsplash/Mick Haupt)

The strategic nature of the game challenges players to recall the tiles their opponents discard, allowing for insights into the tiles they're seeking to complete their hand.

There are many ways to win this game for those players who have their short-term memory on point to remember all the patterns and strategies required.

Nevertheless, get this - not only do they secure a win, but the aforementioned aspect of the game also boosts their short-term memory skills and overall brainpower for future matches.

Furthermore, Mahjong is hailed for improving hand-eye coordination. When it comes to deciding which tiles to keep and which to toss, players need to be quick on their feet.

It's a test of their reaction times and ability to match those tricky tile patterns. Breaking the rules comes with consequences, so speed and precision are key.

Strategies helps in sharpening skills. (Image via Unsplash/Mick Haupt)

Interestingly, players have some seriously fast finger-pointing skills using their dominant hand. However, the real surprise is how they get even better accuracy with their non-dominant hand.

How's that possible? Well, it's all thanks to the constant reaching and grasping movements in the game. It's like their fingers are in training, constantly improving their pointing game.

If you want to be a boss at Mahjong, you need to have 100% focus and pattern recognition skills

Gives a major boost to brain health (Image via Pexels/Mahmoud Yahyaoui)

There are over a hundred tiles, different suits and even some funky tiles like "flowers" and "animals" thrown in the mix. Players need to be quick to spot those patterns to keep the game running smoothly.

It's like a mental workout. Concentration and pattern recognition get a major boost, and players learn how to stay focused for long stretches of time. It's all about sharpening those skills and staying in the game.

Playing this 19th-century game is good for health, but let's not forget that it's meant to bring more fun. The 'social side' of Mahjong is key.

It's a chance to connect with others, build relationships and make some real meaningful connections. Socializing, especially through game activities, has been proven to boost mental health for older folks.

There's a big difference between playing Mahjong in person and playing it on a screen. Both can be fun, no doubt, but the physical version takes some serious brainpower. It really gets those mental gears turning, maximizing all the cognitive perks.

When you're physically touching the tiles, it's a whole new experience. Moreover, playing face-to-face with your crew adds a social element that boosts memory and brain function even more. So, if you want to get the full benefits of Mahjong, go for the physical game.