Andrew Huberman's insane fitness routine to stay in shape

In the pursuit of optimal physical and mental health, Doctor Andrew Huberman, a renowned neuroscientist and tenured professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, has become a paragon of applying scientific principles to fitness.

Huberman meticulously crafted regimen, known as the "foundational fitness protocol," is a testament to over two decades of dedication.

This article unpacks the details of Dr. Huberman’s comprehensive fitness plan, sourced from his own discourse on the Huberman Lab podcast. It also includes his discussions on the Modern Wisdom Podcast, and personal insights shared on his blog.

Dr. Andrew Huberman's Foundational Fitness Protocol

Andrew Huberman (Image via Youtube)

The essence of Dr. Huberman’s fitness philosophy lies in its holistic approach, targeting not just aesthetics but overall health and longevity.

According to Dr. Huberman, the foundational fitness protocol is designed to prepare the body for diverse physical challenges. It ranges from carrying heavy loads to sprinting or enduring extended periods of running.

Here’s a deep dive into the weekly structure and exercises that constitute his well-rounded fitness routine.

Resistance Training

Dr. Huberman’s resistance training is a disciplined affair, with sessions meticulously capped at 60 minutes post-warm-up, stressing focused, uninterrupted effort.

Eschewing the notion of a 'bro split', he favors a more spaced-out approach, integrating strength and hypertrophy workouts that alternate on a monthly basis—Schedule A focusing on strength with heavier loads for fewer reps, and Schedule B on hypertrophy with moderate loads for higher reps.

Each exercise is selected to work muscles in both shortened and lengthened positions, ensuring a balanced development and reduced injury risk.

Strength and Hypertrophy Alternation

Schedule A (Strength): Heavy loads, 4-8 reps, 3-4 sets, 2-4 minutes rest.

Schedule B (Hypertrophy): Moderate loads, 8-15 reps, 2-3 sets, 90 seconds rest.

This alternating scheme caters to both immediate muscular growth and long-term strength gains.

Specific Training Days

With a clear divide of workout days, Dr. Andrew Huberman concentrates on different muscle groups throughout the week, ensuring ample recovery time. He employs a tri-weekly direct strength training regimen complemented by indirect sessions through cardiovascular workouts.

For instance, leg muscles are targeted directly on a structured leg day and indirectly during intense cardio sessions later in the week. Each session involves exercises that engage the muscles at different lengths to boost control and reduce injury potential.

Neck and Tibialis Training

Unconventionally, Dr. Andrew Huberman incorporates neck exercises and 'knees-over-toes' training. Neck strengthening exercises, like lateral and head raises, are performed to mitigate injury risk and improve posture.

Similarly, tibialis raises, inspired by "Knees Over Toes Guy" Ben Patrick, are included to bolster knee strength and function.

Cardiovascular Training

Dr. Andrew Huberman’s cardiovascular regimen is as rigorous as it is varied, with a mix of high-intensity interval training (HIIT), zone 2 training, and moderate-intensity cardio.

He emphasizes flexibility in the mode of cardio, allowing for personal preference and mood to guide the choice of activity, whether it’s rucking, running, or cycling.

Zone 2 cardio, a staple in his routine, is performed at a low intensity where one can maintain a conversation, aiming to optimize cardiovascular efficiency and endurance. He stresses the importance of nasal breathing during these workouts to enhance performance and recovery.

Breathing Techniques

In line with his holistic approach, Dr. Huberman incorporates specific breathing techniques to aid recovery. Between resistance sets, he practices physiological sighs—double inhales followed by a prolonged exhale—to reduce heart rate and facilitate nervous system downshifting.

Dr. Andrew Huberman’s foundational fitness protocol is a reflection of his commitment to applying science to health and well-being. It is a balanced blend of resistance and cardiovascular training, punctuated with unique exercises and recovery techniques.

This routine, proven by his own impressive physical condition, serves as a beacon for those looking to optimize their fitness based on principles of neuroscience and physiology. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a professional, Dr. Huberman’s protocol offers a comprehensive blueprint for robust and adaptable physicality.