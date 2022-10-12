Powerlifter Andrew Hause Destroys an 807-lb Raw Squat for Five Rep Personal Record

Andrew Hause is one of the rarest powerlifters and gives his best to everything he does. His workouts showcase his dedication. The intensity and strength with which he performs never fails to entertain fans and followers who see him on stage or any of the videos posted on his social media platform. Andrew Hause’s approach to his workouts is endearing as it is geared toward improving his abilities and overcoming his odds. Hause is constantly working toward an excellent show of his performance. Recently, he set a new five rep squat personal record of 807 lb.

Andrew Hause’s new five rep personal record was in the raw condition as he used knee sleeves instead of knee wraps while he was seen beltless. As the lifting belt plays an important role and is also helpful in the squat event, this makes his latest achievement quite impressive. Hause also used the safety squat barbell, which helps to avoid pain and injuries.

Andrew Hause shared his future plans in the caption of his post on Instagram. So, he is just 19 weeks away from the 2023 WRPF Ghost Clash 2, which is going to take place on February 18 to 19, 2023, in Miami, Florida. This will be Andrew Hause’s one of the biggest competitions yet, so he is putting in all efforts to ensure that he enters the competition in the best physical condition.

The 2022 WRPF American Pro has been Andrew Hause’s breakthrough competition. Hause competed in the Raw With Wraps category and set an all-time world record total of 1,117.5 kg in the 140 kg weight class. Additionally, he has set new competitive personal records in squats and deadlifts.

Andrew Hause’s Competition and Personal Records

Squat (Wraps): 460 kg — (2022 WRPF American Pro)

Bench Press (Raw): 252.2 kg — (2021 RPS The Showcase Super Classic)

Deadlift (Raw): 410 kg — (2022 WRPF American Pro)

Total (Raw W/Wraps): 1,117.5 kg — (2022 WRPF American Pro)

Andrew Hause's next performance is a few months away, and it is interesting that he is setting new personal records to highlight his potential. It also means that he has much in him to unleash. This just makes his followers curious about his upcoming journey in the quest for powerlifting glory. Andrew Hause is not too far away from the heaviest total in history, so that could be a realistic target for him.

Conclusion

In all, Andrew Hause has taken part in seven sanctioned powerlifting competitions and done extremely well in all those events and won all of them. He has never performed a raw squat in a competition. As he is just 24 years old, he has a long career ahead, and he can be the best in his domain.

