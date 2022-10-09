Powerlifter Jesus Olivares sets an unofficial world record by lifting a 903.9-lb (410-kg) deadlift

Jesus Olivares, who is just 24 years old, is already excelling in the field of powerlifting. Ray Williams, who has been considered one of the greatest powerlifters in the IPF, seems to have a new contender for the title in the powerlifting world. The two men share some similarities, apart from their passion for the sport, as they both excel in the squat event. However, Jesus Olivares seems to have a greater edge when it comes to the other two lifts.

The more important discussion, in this regard, is Jesus Olivares’ recent 410 kilogram (903-pound) deadlift during his training.

This 410-kilograms deadlift is the Unofficial IPF World Record in the +120KG weight class. Jesus Olivares shared it on his social media platform on October 7. Ray Williams only holds the official record in the over 120-kilogram weight class of 398.5 kilograms, which was set at the 2018 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships.

Jesus Olivares, who planted his feet firmly and grabbed the barbell with a mixed grip, did not seem to struggle to unofficially break the world record made by Ray Williams, as his attempts appeared to be very quick and full of energy. The only type of equipment Jesus Olivares used was the lifting belt. So, this attempt was raw according to powerlifting rules.

Jesus Olivares' Personal Records in the Powerlifting competition

Let's take a quick look at the young powerlifter's record:

Squat: 450 kilograms — (2022 AMP Classic Open Nationals Presented by SBD)

Bench Press: 260 kilograms — (2022 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships)

Deadlift: 402.5 kilograms — (2022 AMP Classic Open Nationals Presented by SBD)

Total: 1,110 kilograms) — (2022 AMP Classic Open Nationals Presented by SBD)

Just a few months ago, Jesus Olivares officially secured the rank for the third heaviest lift in the history of raw powerlifting by lifting a total of 1,110 kilograms. Only Daniel Bell (1,127.5 kg) and Ray Williams (1,112.5 kg) have managed to surpass his number.

It is not yet confirmed when Jesus Olivares plans to compete again, although it is clear from his recent personal attempts that he is ready to break World Records. Apart from this massive deadlift, Jesus Olivares recently scored a 455-kilogram raw squat personal record.

It is interesting to note that Jesus Olivares has earned 10 wins in the 19 sanctioned powerlifting competitions that he has participated in. He has claimed a number of junior World and National Records in his career.

Conclusion

While it is important to observe that Jesus Olivares is beating world records, it is also amazing to see that he is thoroughly enjoys whenever he trains. He always works out with full dedication and focuses on the target which he sets to achieve. This mentality undoubtedly helps him achieve ultimate dominance in the sport. Jesus Olivares has great potential to unleash, and it will help him compete with top powerlifters all over the world.

