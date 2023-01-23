Andrew Tate has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons, ranging from his misogynistic videos targeting women to being arrested for involvement in human trafficking.

Now, rumors have been making the rounds that Andrew Tate’s health has deteriorated in jail. This news comes after reports that Tate may have visited a hospital after his arrest.

A video of his lawyer recently surfaced of him making a statement on behalf of Andrew Tate. The lawyer mentioned that his client is in poor health due to a pre-existing health condition. However, his client neither wants to talk about it nor wants to use the health reasons in his defense. The lawyer further clarified that his client is not going to use the poor health argument to justify his possible request for release.

Andrew’s official Twitter account also posted a screenshot which mentions that it has been more than a week since the Tate brothers were placed in Romanian police custody along with how fighters might be worried about their health since one of them has already arrived in the hospital. Other tweets also claim that Andrew is in poor health because of the heart conditions.

Tate was arrested in Romania (Image via Instagram)

Reason for Andrew Tate and His Brother’s Arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested on December 29, 2022 in Romania on the grounds of involvement in human trafficking and rape charges. Prosecutors in Romania alleged that both Andrew Tate and his brother were involved in producing pornography. They are also facing allegations of physical violence as well as mental coercion.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a popular American-British social media personality and a former professional kick boxer. He is self-proclaimed misogynistic and has been stirring controversy with the video content that he produces.

