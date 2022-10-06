Angel Strawbridge’s Weight Loss Transformation: Diet Plan and Workout Routine

Angel Strawbridge, aka Angel Adoree, is a famous television personality, designer, author, producer, social media star and entrepreneur. The 44-year-old media face became the talk of the town after she and her husband, Dick Strawbridge, bought the “Chateau de la Motte Husson”, a 19th-century vintage house. Strawbridge’s most prominent achievement was her reality TV series Escape to the Chateau.

Angel Strawbridge made headlines among fans and well-wishers for her incredible weight loss. She made waves on the internet with her 33 pound weight loss, which is praiseworthy. It is important to note that the social media celebrity never had a slim body, to begin with, however, she consistently worked hard and lost up to 15 kg of weight. She is an inspiration to all, especially women, who are reluctant to prioritize their health.

But how did Strawbridge make such an impeccable transformation? Did she follow a specific diet plan? What was her workout routine?

Let’s unfold Angel Strawbridge’s weight loss journey.

Diet

Ever since Strawbridge embarked on her weight loss journey, she has lost about 33 pounds overall. As her weight loss progressed, the famous entrepreneur made it a point to monitor every food she consumed, from her breakfast to snacks and dinner.

After completing the eighth season of her TV series Escape to the Chateau, the couple decided to leave the project to embark on a new adventure, and during that time, Strawbridge considered amping up her fitness to get in better shape.

She planned her fitness regime thoroughly and consistently followed every step to achieve her goals.

The 80/20 rule

The 80/20 rule of dieting played one of the most essential roles in Strawbridge’s weight loss transformation. She followed this technique along with an active fitness plan and underwent the most comfortable and healthy weight loss. The 80/20 diet plan requires you to eat healthy 80 per cent of the time, and for the remaining 20 per cent, you can eat your favorite foods, but in moderation.

Strawbridge eliminated sugar from her diet and also avoided all types of processed and junk foods. She replaced them with home-cooked healthy foods and mostly preferred a bowl of salad for her main meal. In addition to salad, she also drank freshly squeezed fruit juices every day and ate fish or chicken occasionally.

Workout routine

In addition to following a healthy and nutritious diet, Angel Strawbridge also followed an active lifestyle and worked out regularly. She took care of her physical fitness and made sure that she attended workout sessions regularly, even with the jam-packed schedule that she had between her estate management work and family.

Strawbridge worked out 5 to 6 days a week and mostly preferred long-hours training. Though most of her workout routine included cardio and strength training, she also loved spending time cycling and swimming occasionally.

Wrapping up

By keeping her body in shape and her health in check, Angel Strawbridge has set a remarkable example for others who struggle to lose weight. Her weight loss transformation is an inspiration for most of us and shows that with consistent workouts and a healthy and simple diet, anybody can achieve their dream body.

It is also important to note that there was absolutely no pressure or overriding demand on Angel Strawbridge to change her physique or appearance – she did it all for herself to improve the quality of her life and most importantly, to enjoy her achievements and self-identity.

Poll : 0 votes