Anticipatory anxiety: When worries about the future interfere with your present

Anticipatory anxiety is characterised by intense feelings about future events or 'what has not come yet'. It has a lot to do with our need to control and predict the future.

Do you ever find that you predict the moments you may be anxious about ahead of time and overthink all the details? In that case, you may experience this type of anxiety. It consumes us to try and predict and control all the outcomes to help reduce or avoid anxiety as it comes up.

This process can be exhausting, as you are always in the future. One of the core features of all types of anxiety is that it takes us away from the present. You may find that you are constantly in your head and trying to figure out what your future could be.

What is anticipatory anxiety?

Anticipatory anxiety is the distressing and tension-filled emotion experienced when you anticipate potential future threats or negative outcomes.

That can lead to excessive mental worries and physical sensations. Anticipatory anxiety symptoms often include a racing heart, sweaty palms and nausea. That can constantly make you feel overwhelmed and anxious about upcoming events or situations.

Anxiety is often maintained by our negative automatic thoughts and perception of physical sensations. While anxiety is a typical response, it can become more severe at times.

From our early years, we are taught to fear the unknown and to remain in control. That often forces us to think negatively about any future event. It's also likely that you will experience catastrophic thoughts.

Overcoming anticipatory anxiety

Anticipatory anxiety treatment can be engaged in with the help of a professional or you can also utilize self-help strategies. Recovery often begins with small steps.

Here are a few quick tips to manage your anxiety. Before trying these out, remind yourself that we all experience uncertainty. While it can be uncomfortable to experience uncertain times, you can always learn to get through it.

#1 Be non-judgemental

Practice self-compassion by speaking to yourself as you would a friend. When you feel anticipatory anxiety, respond with understanding and kindness instead of criticism and judgment.

It can be easy to fall into the trap of criticism but positive affirmations often become a protective factor.

#2 Schedule worry time

Schedule time in your day to write out all the thoughts you are experiencing. Reflect on what you have written out to help process your thoughts. Worry time ensures that we pay attention to our thoughts, but do not let them control our day.

#3 Grounding techniques

Anxiety takes us out of the present moment. Anytime you notice your mind moving away from the present, try to bring yourself back with your breathing or focus. Grounding techniques become powerful tools to orient you to the present.

Is there anticipatory anxiety cure? There's no single answer. Yes, you can learn to manage anxiety and slowly achieve emotional freedom, but anxiety can't be taken away from us, as it's a survival response. As you learn more about anxiety, you gain confidence over managing it.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

